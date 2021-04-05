Cannabis Regulatory Update: NY Govt. Website, D.C. Ready For A Regulated Market, Three Bills In Montana

New York Launches Government Website With All The Information On Cannabis Legalization In The State

After signing adult-use cannabis into law last Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had taken the first step toward its implementation, launching a new cannabis-focused government website on Friday, reports Marijuana Moment.

“Legalizing cannabis was the first step in this historic endeavor to right the wrongs of the past,” Cuomo stated in a press release about the site’s launch. “The Office of Cannabis Management’s website provides critical preliminary information pending the creation of the Cannabis Control Board about the future of this industry as well as resources for individuals and businesses seeking information on the future of cannabis in New York State.”

The website features legislation content, a fact sheet with a number of provisions, and breakdown pages with all the data in regards to particular parts of the law, such as adult-use cannabis, medical cannabis, hemp, local government, and licensing, writes the outlet.

“The website outlines the comprehensive reforms this legislation enacts, and I know will be a valued resource for many as we move forward,” Cuomo said.

What’s more, the website will add a “Find a Dispensary” section, once the stores are open and running.

Washington D.C. Mayor Says They Are Prepared For A Regulated Cannabis Market As Soon As They Get ‘Congress Out Of The Way’

Washington D.C. residents voted for cannabis possession and home growing back in 2014, but Congress had disabled the use of its local tax money to establish a regulated cannabis market. The district is ready to act as soon as regulations change, though.

In February of 2021, Mayor Muriel Bowser presented a new cannabis commerce bill, which is currently under review by the members of the District Council, together with a different proposal from Chairman Phil Mendelson, reports Marijuana Moment.

During an interview on WAMU’s Politics Hour on Friday, Bowser talked about the two proposed measures and said, “I think we’re ready from our end. We have a tax-and-regulates scheme. We’ve prepared our alcohol and beverage office to be prepared to implement the regulation. And we have to we have to get the hurdle of Congress out of the way.”

Cannabis advocates in the state are now optimistic about the issue being resolved, because both chambers of Congress, in addition to the White House, are in control of Democrats.

While both bills are similar in the way that they would advance the District’s 2014 law and establish a regulated market, they differ in various points, such as tax rates, expungement details, revenue, and licensing.

Montana Legislature Passes Three Cannabis Bills, Sends Them For A House Floor Vote

Three cannabis-focused bills, 701, 670, and 707 passed in the Montana Legislature last week. A House floor vote is expected in the upcoming days, reported Montana Public Radio.

House Bill 701, sponsored by the governor, proposes 20% taxes on adult-use cannabis sales, which would be used to support the state general fund. One part of the collected money would also be used to back addiction and treatment programs, state parks, and non-game wildlife programs.

The other bill, HB 670 proposes somewhat lower taxes and would utilize two-thirds of the revenue to finance state employee pensions. The rest of the money would be placed in a trust fund for the economic and social costs of cannabis cultivation and use, according to Montana Public Radio.

The third bill that was approved by lawmakers last week, House Bill 707, proposes a 20% tax on wholesale adult-use cannabis sales instead of retail sales.

