Losing Control Over Depression? CBD Could Help

Depression is an increasingly common health concern. People have often refrained from talking about depression due to the stigma around mental health issues. But, more and more people are opening up about their struggle.

A mild case of depression may not affect your life adversely. You may continue with a routine while suffering from symptoms like irritability, sadness, fatigue, and anger. But, severe cases need immediate intervention as they start affecting your daily life and relationships.

Your mental health can worsen, making you frequently think about death or suicide. Such severe cases of depression can paralyze your life and make it difficult to carry on.

Medical assistance is necessary to manage the problem. With a doctor’s guidance, natural remedies such as CBD may be used as an alternative to conventional therapies or in conjunction with them.

Symptoms of Severe Depression

Before going into how you can prevent losing control over depression, know when to take action. Here are some of the symptoms indicating the need to intervene:

Irritability

Excessive sleepiness or insomnia

Loss of interest in activities

Feeling of hopelessness

Frequent thoughts of impending doom

Thoughts of suicide or death

Experience psychotic symptoms like delusions or hallucinations

Trouble taking care of yourself (difficulty bathing, eating, or fulfill other responsibilities)

If you struggle with the symptoms, see a doctor, and get the necessary treatment. Your doctor can help guide you if you’re interested in taking CBD as an alternative therapy.

About CBD

CBD or cannabidiol refers to the natural compound you can find in the cannabis plant. Cannabis plants are commonly known as marijuana or hemp, depending on the THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) levels. THC compound makes you feel “high.” THC-free CBD does not trigger psychoactive effects like marijuana. CBD derived from hemp or marijuana plants can help you get the desired results without any side-effects.

New studies indicate the potential physical and mental health benefits of CBD. Many different products are available on the market, such as CBD gummies, tinctures, hemp flower, or even mushrooms could help you manage the symptoms of depression.

How Can CBD Help With Depression?

While research around CBD is still at a nascent stage, people use it to deal with conditions such as:

Cognitive impairment

Anxiety

Nervousness or discomfort before public speaking

CBD is also useful in managing other conditions related to depression (for example, chronic pain, and insomnia).

Evidence Indicating the Effectiveness of CBD to Treat Depression

Experts believe CBD products can manage depression due to their positive effects on your brain. It has a positive impact on serotonin receptors. Studies link depression to low serotonin levels. While CBD products may not boost serotonin levels, it can change the response of receptors present in your system.

According to an animal study, CBD can modulate the cannabinoid receptors in our ECS system to achieve anti-anxiety and antidepressant effects. Recent studies also indicate the effectiveness of CBD in relieving stress. So, it can lower the chances of suffering from depression caused by to stress.

Why is CBD More Effective than Antidepressant Medications

The conventional treatment for depression includes prescribing antidepressant medications. Some people see results, while others wait patiently for a long time and see no change in their condition. Therefore, many people are now turning to CBD, which offers relief from the symptoms. It mimics the effects of antidepressants with fewer side effects. It may avoid the following side-effects that are common when you use antidepressants-

Mood swings

Insomnia

Agitation

Sexual dysfunction

How to Use CBD?

You have CBD products available in different forms. Depending on your preference, you may pick from the following formulations:

Oral CBD

You can take it orally or mix it with other preparations like coffee or smoothies. You have the oral CBD in the following form.

Tincture

Capsules

Oils

Sprays

Edible CBD

CBD infused edibles like gummies and drinks are available. As legalization expands, new cannabis edibles are always being introduced to the market.

Vaping

You can vape CBD vaping oil to ingest the compounds swiftly.

CBD Topical

Applying CBD-infused lotions, creams, and other products directly on your skin can offer relief from physical problems like pain. But, the option may not be efficient for mental health problems.

How To Get Positive Results After Using CBD?

To get positive results, you need to buy high-quality CBD products. Licensed retailers are the best resource for purchasing these products. Remember these tips while purchasing CBD products.

Choose a trustworthy brand with a good reputation for offering high-quality CBD products to its customers.

Check if the brand/company performs third-party lab testing to determine the quality of their products.

Conclusion

CBD has become popular in offering relief from mental issues, including depression. But, talk to your healthcare provider before beginning any alternative therapies, including CBD. While it is safe, CBD can interact with medication or supplements you take for other health conditions. If you or someone you know if suffering from depression or thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or speak with your doctor right away.

