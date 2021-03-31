PAX Labs Introduces New Era Life Compact Cannabis Vaporizer

Famed vape devices maker PAX Labs announced Tuesday the launch of its newest product: the PAX Era Life. Created for on-the-go consumption, Era Life delivers an effortless experience without compromising on full flavor, vapor or consistency.

Available in four new colors (onyx, grass, blaze and indigo), the Era Life brings together a high-performing battery with PAX’s most compact device yet. The new device works with any PAX Era pod, and features curated, high-purity cannabis, produced by one of PAX’s partners across the country.

“We designed the Era Life to provide a simple, fun way to enjoy cannabis while still carrying the PAX promise of iconic design and enduring quality that our customers have come to know and trust,” Colt Stander, head of product at PAX Labs, told Benzinga. “Cannabis is one of today’s fastest-growing industries and we’re seeing new consumers enter the space rapidly.

“We’ve taken the best PAX has to offer, perfected the core functionality, and packaged it up in our most portable design yet—perfect for those who want the easiest possible experience but still care about durability, aesthetics, and safety in the products they use,” he said.

Related: We Tested Some Of The Best-Selling Cannabis Gear To See If They're Worth The Hype

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.