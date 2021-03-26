Low-Cost Pot Stocks To Consider, According To Commons CEO Tahira Rehmatullah

Highlands Venture Partners partner, T3 Ventures president and Commons CEO Tahira Rehmatullah is an established industry leader, serving as a board member on various endeavors, including Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Last Prisoner Project.

She recently spoke with Benzinga about several relatively low-cost cannabis options that currently have her attention.

In addition to discussing individual options, the industry leader delved into why SPACs and ETFs are also worthwhile considerations.

Rehmatullah's Radar

Jushi Holdings Inc (OTCQB:JUSHF) and Terrascend Corp (OTCQX:TRSSF) have caught Rehmatullah's attention due to their overall performance and business profile.

Both companies are expanding in a "thoughtful, infrastructure-focused way," she stated.

There's also Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII), a higher cost per share stock worth looking into, Rehmatullah says. However, those looking for emerging value buys should find growing companies that demonstrate an opportunity for additional gains, she advised.

Don't Forget SPACs, ETFs And Ancillary Options

Those unwilling to research individual stocks may be better suited for an ETF. According to Rehmatullah, ETFs might help serve as the jumping-off point for some investors.

"You're going to get exposure to all of them, and then maybe over time, you can parse out what are you more interested in," she said.

There are also SPACs, which are "front and center for everyone" at the moment, she added.

Rehmatullah, who has participated in several SPACs as a board member, says the saturation of SPACs has made stock navigation more difficult than in the past.

Ceres Acquisition Corp. (OTCQX:CERAF), a company she was on the board of, had a go-public transaction with Parallel — a company she considers to have a strong outlook with a current footprint in five states.

Management teams are also key factors, just as much as market movements.

"You're assessing the management team and what value they say they can bring in whatever category," said Rehmatullah.

Look into Canadian SPACs and U.S. ventures currently limited to the ancillary market due to American regulations, she advised.

Akerna is a company Rehmatullah is involved with that could also be worth considering.

An Emerging Sector To Watch

Investors looking to stake their claim in the next emerging cannabis sector may want to look at the infrastructure powering the industry, says Rehmatullah.

The sector offers immense growth opportunities in the years to come as the industry matures, she expalined. Many companies continue to use antiquated tech to manage their operations.

"It has to change in order for them to be more impactful and efficient at what they're doing on a daily basis," Rehmatullah says. "It hasn't been a major focus area because of all the other challenges that come with being in the cannabis industry."

