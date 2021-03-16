GrowGeneration Buys 55 Hydroponics On The Heels Of Char Coir Acquisition

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) agreed to buy a hydroponic and organic fertilizer store, 55 Hydroponics.

The deal details weren’t disclosed.

The news comes on the heels of GrowGen’s acquisition of Char Coir, a professional grade growing medium made from 100% coconut fiber.

Santa Ana, California-based 55 Hydroponics was founded in 2010. It touts annual revenues of about $10 million.

With the newest purchase, GrowGen owns and operates 18 stores in the Golden State and a total of 53 locations across the U.S. It is approaching its goal of having 55 garden centers by the end of the year.

"Southern California continues to be a vital market for GrowGeneration, and we're thrilled to add 55 Hydroponics to our growing number of locations in the region," GrowGen CEO Darren Lampert stated. "As the dominant hydroponics retailer in Orange County, 55 Hydroponics boasts a devoted customer base, unmatched cultivation expertise, and a vast inventory of top-notch supplies, all of which will help GrowGen better serve Southern California's growers."

Sherrie Calderon, operations manager at 55 Hydroponics, noted that teaming up with GrowGen provides the company with “resources to continue serving Southern California's increasing number of growers, from craft gardeners to large-scale commercial cultivators.”

Other Deals

In January, GrowGen acquired Washington-based Indoor Garden & Lighting, and in February, it bought Grow-Depot, and Grow Warehouse.

The company also acquired San Diego Hydroponics & Organics, and — last week — signed two leases in Los Angeles for a new Super Hydroponic Garden Centers.

