Hemp In Everything Teams Up With Hideaway Lounge To Launch New CBD Product Line

Hemp in Everything has partnered with North Carolina-based Hideaway Lounge.

Under the exclusive deal, Hemp in Everything agreed to provide a Charlotte-based hookah and sports bar with co-branded hemp-derived CBD products, including shisha, gummies, and additional lifestyle products.

Hideaway Bar & Lounge is the newest venture of Jay Davis, a co-owner of Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood.

The recently opened bar is located at 2710 Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte.

It offers a dive-bar experience and a menu consisting of burgers, sandwiches, chicken wings, cocktails, and hookah.

Hemp in Everything is a seed-to-sale hemp company that cultivates, produces, and distributes USDA-approved products.

Chyncia Rodgers, CEO of Hemp in Everything, praised the collaboration.

“As a premier wellness brand and indoor farm, this allows us to showcase the quality of our products in an innovative way and reach new audiences,” she continued.

Rodgers is also Davis' mother-in-law.

Davis is thrilled to introduce “yet another family business to Charlotte."

"In addition to providing the food and atmosphere our customers have grown to love, we are also partnering with Hemp in Everything to provide an elevated experience with hookah and lifestyle products," Davis added.

