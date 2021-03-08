High Tide Launches Store In Calgary, 74th Nationwide

Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis High Tide Inc. (OTCQB:HITIF) has launched yet another retail location in Alberta, on the heels of opening the store in Calgary's Montgomery neighborhood.

Canna Cabana is located in Calgary's Beltline neighborhood near Millennium Park.

"While we aggressively pursue opportunities to expand the reach of our ancillary businesses in the United States and Europe, we also remain committed to growing our Canadian retail footprint," Raj Grover, the company's president, and CEO commented on the launch of the company's 74th branded retail location in the country.

Over the past year, the Calgary-based company has been expanding across Canada and internationally.

Grover recently disclosed that 2020 was "the best year in High Tide's history."

Its latest earnings report revealed a 118% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching CA$24.9 million ($19.6 million) in the fourth quarter.

Moreover, the merger with META Growth – announced in November – "nearly doubled" the company's footprint in the Great White North.

"As we continue to grow our presence in emerging markets, we intend to keep building on our Canadian momentum, which is powered by our differentiated one-stop-shop model that allows consumers to purchase all of their cannabis and accessory needs under one roof," Grover said.

