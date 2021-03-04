Delic Buys 'World's Oldest' Counter-Cultural Book Distributor

Psychedelic wellness company Delic Holdings (CSE:DELC) (OTCQB:DELCF) announced the purchase of Seattle-based book company Homestead, which touts itself as the “world’s oldest counter-cultural book distributor.”

The all-stock transaction involved $50,000 worth of Delic shares and an incentive of 50,000 stock options granted to Homestead founder David Tatelman, who is expected to join Delic as a consultant.

A Counter-culture Landmark: The Homestead Book Company was founded in 1972, and for decades served the counterculture movement by distributing books on cannabis home growth, and other drug-related topics. The company is one of the original distributors of High Times Magazine.