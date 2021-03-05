New Cannabis Products: Dosist x 710 Labs Live Resin Vapes, Flower by Edie Parker's CBD Topicals, THC Gummies In Texas

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a shortlist of some of the most interesting new cannabis products.

Dosist x 710 Labs Live Resin Vapes

Dosist launched of live resin collection designed to experience bespoke cannabis strains.

Partnering with 710 Labs and Bear Extraction House, the company is bringing small-batch live resin concentrates into the California market.

"At 710 Labs we are all about the flavor, and the dosist pen executes flavor with our product better than I've seen,” Brad Melshenker, CEO of 710 Labs, told Benzinga. “It’s actually the same technology we use in our products, but without the precision dosing features.

Flower by Edie Parker’s CBD Topicals

Flower by Edie Parker released a line of CBD topicals focused on sexual wellness. The line features a Sleepover Spray, Hot Pot Body Salve, and Super Bloom Flavorless Tincture.

The Sleepover Spray was formulated to keep things moving smoothly and provide you with maximum pleasure for those oh-so-exciting moments.

With a mixture of CBD, jojoba, sunflower and Flower by Edie Parker’s signature herbal blend to ease tension and dissolve stress, the Hot Pot Body Salve is the perfect solution to all your knotty problems.

And to punch up your favorite beverage, Flower’s expertly concocted Super Bloom Flavorless Tincture is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO.

Surterra Launches THC Gummies In Texas

Surterra Texas, a division of the privately-held, multi-state, cannabis company Parallel, launched its cannabis-infused, THC-dominant gummies for patients in Texas. In 2021, Surterra Texas will continue to expand product offerings in the state, including launching as many as 20 new SKUs across various product categories.

"Surterra Texas is proud to be the first and only cannabis operator in the state to offer medical marijuana gummies, and we are still the only Texas dispensary with THC-dominant products. CBD mitigates the effects of THC, and for qualifying patients, the pain relief supplied by THC-dominant formulations is vitally important. Such THC products are currently only available for purchase from Surterra Texas,” Marcus Ruark, president of Surterra Texas, told Benzinga.

Courtesy images.

