'One-Of-A-Kind' $10 Million Psychedelic Research Center Comes To NYU

This article by Jill Ettinger was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight, and appears here with permission.

New York University is expanding its research into psychedelics with the opening of a “one-of-a-kind” psychedelic center, The NYU Langone Center for Psychedelic Medicine.

The center has raised $10 million in contributions, including $5 million from neuropharmaceutical company MindMed. The new center will help to expand research into psychedelics as well as training programs for physicians. MindMed’s funding, which was announced last October, will help to establish the center’s training program. Funds will go toward salary, training protocols, and pilot research for clinical investigators.

NYU says the new center will support health-focused research including basic science and advanced phase III clinical trials. Under the purview of NYU Langone’s Department of Psychiatry, the center will focus on three key areas: psychiatry, medicine, and preclinical research.

The Center will work as a training facility for future research teams. It will also work with early career faculty and postdoctoral fellows to become “independent investigators” in the study of psychedelic therapies.

“These initiatives will provide an environment in which scientists, clinicians, trainees, and other staff contribute in meaningful ways to ensure that the momentum created by the modern psychedelic renaissance is sustained and continues to yield medical breakthroughs backed by sound science,” Michael P. Bogenschutz, MD, the center’s director and professor of psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said in a statement.

“The infrastructure, support, and training opportunities under the auspices of this new center will springboard our psychedelic research efforts to new heights,” said Charles R. Marmar, MD, the Lucius N. Littauer Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry. “We are very excited about what the future holds.”

Read the original Article on Psychedelic Spotlight.

Benzinga's Related Links:

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.