Ayr Wellness Expands In Las Vegas, Plans To Open Dispensaries In New And Existing Markets

Cannabis company Ayr Wellness (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) opened its third dispensary in Las Vegas under The Dispensary NV flag on Feb. 27.

This is Ayr Wellness’ fourth location under this banner, and the sixth location in Nevada, counting two dispensaries with Mynt flags located in the Reno area.

The new dispensary is located at 8605 South Eastern Ave, Suite A, just across the border of West Henderson. It covers 2,100 square feet of space and offers nine sales counters and fast in-store and curbside pick-up times, trying to achieve the fastest turnaround time in the Silver State.

“We're thrilled to open our third premier Las Vegas location," Ayr executive Zed Schlott said.

Schlott oversees Ayr operations in Nevada.

"We live by a Fast, Fresh and Friendly approach in all aspects of our business, and our new Eastern Express location is here to offer the greater Las Vegas community a seamless process to finding the right product, at the right price, as quickly as possible,” he added.

Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman noted that the company’s expansion across Nevada is part of a strategic plan.

“We continue to deepen our presence in our existing markets while concurrently expanding into new states,” Sandelman said.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.