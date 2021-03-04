Amber Senter Is At The Center Of Cannabis Social Equity

This article was originally published on Confident Cannabis, and appears here with permission.

Amber Senter is making waves in the cannabis industry and she wants to make sure other cannabis entrepreneurs have an opportunity to make a splash too. The founder of The Congo Club — a dispensary known for carrying the rare heirloom strain the Red Congolese — and Shady Pines Box Club — a lifestyle and infused cannabis product, distribution, and direct-to-consumer company — Amber is equal parts cannabis pioneer and advocate. Amber is also the co-founder of Supernova Women, an organization for women of color that aims to foster community empowerment in the cannabis economy.

During the pandemic, budding cannabis entrepreneurs have had to face unique challenges while trying to build their brands. Now more than ever, a helping hand is needed. Since 2017, Amber has worked with the city of Oakland to provide resources and opportunities for cannabis entrepreneurs through the EquityWorks! Incubator, the first social equity program in the country which promotes equitable ownership and employment opportunities in the cannabis industry in order to decrease disparities in life outcomes for marginalized communities of color as well as address the disproportionate impacts of the war on drugs in those communities.

Through this platform, which is powered by Breeze Distro (a distributor founded by Amber), they’ve incubated a total of 15 manufacturers across two kitchens, helping them take products from concept to shelf. “Now to see it in this current stage which it’s at, in its third year and rolling out this shared manufacturing program, is really really exciting,” Amber said.

A combination of money, resources, and industry knowledge are making a difference for these entrepreneurs. “We’re definitely going above and beyond what the RFP outline for the city of Oakland is in this whole process. This is a cause that’s very near and dear to my heart. This is something I’ve been fighting for,” Amber shared.

To learn more about the impactful work Amber Senter is doing and for some insight into her supply chain playbook

