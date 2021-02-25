PharmaCann Opens New Verilife Dispensary In Illinois

Cannabis company PharmaCann Inc. will open a new Verilife retail store on Feb. 27.

The new store — located in Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District — is the company’s fifth Verilife dispensary in Illinois.

Other Verilife dispensaries in the Prairie State are located in Arlington Heights, North Aurora, Ottawa, and Romeoville.

PharmaCann noted it will open more stores in Galena, Chicago's River North neighborhood, and Schaumburg.

"Our team looks forward to providing high-quality products and service to the Rosemont community," Verilife President Bill McMenamy stated. "We are excited to be part of such a vibrant entertainment district and renowned business community serving both residents of Rosemont and the surrounding neighborhoods, as well as those traveling into the area as a destination location."

Brett Novey, CEO of PharmaCann, said they are excited to reach customers in the Rosemont community with their “personalized and consultative approach, ensuring customers have access to the most effective options for improving their lives through cannabis."

At the moment, PharmaCann runs 18 dispensaries across six states, and possesses licenses to run up to five cultivation centers and six processing facilities. All its dispensaries are under the name Verilife and are open to customers who are 21 years or older.

