Study Examining Cannabis For PTSD In Veterans Given Green Light

The Battle Brothers Foundation said Wednesday it has obtained authorization from the national Independent Review Board for the study on the efficiency of medical cannabis in posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans.

What Happened: For this study, the Battle Brothers Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on providing support to veterans, will collaborate with NiaMedic, a medical data and research company.

After confirming the procedures for the proposed study are ethical, the national Independent Review Board granted approval.

The study will follow 60 veterans in California with medium and serious PTSD symptoms using cannabis products for three months. Its main goal is to determine the safety and efficiency of cannabis in helping relieve the symptoms of this disorder.

Why It's Important: "This news could not come at a better time. Every day, 22 veterans are dying due to effects of post-traumatic stress from opioid addiction to depression. Through anecdotal experiences, we know that cannabis can alleviate symptoms and provide relief. We appreciate that the IRB recognizes the validity of and the need for this study," Bryan Buckley, founder and president of the board for Battle Brothers Foundation, said in a statement.

Per the data from the National Institutes of Health , PTSD rates in veterans widely vary across wars. Some studies show that around 20% to 30% of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans were diagnosed with PTSD.

Around 500,000 U.S. troops who came back from wars in the last 13 years developed the symptoms of this disorder.

The Battle Brothers Foundation is “the nonprofit arm” of Helmand Valley Growers Company, a cannabis company launched by disabled U.S. Special Operations veterans that grants 100% of its earnings to support research on the medical use of marijuana for veterans.

