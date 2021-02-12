High Tea Cannabis Partners With Tesla For Eco-Friendly Delivery, Expands To Brampton

Cannabis retail store High Tea Cannabis Co. is implementing an eco-friendly delivery service using Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles.

The Toronto-based company noted that more than half of its delivery fleet will use Tesla cars with zero-emission.

On Friday, Feb. 12, High Tea will commence with its delivery services in Brampton, Ontario, where it just opened a flagship cannabis store in Brampton. It will also deliver in Mississauga, Milton, Georgetown, and Vaughan.

By the end of 2021, High Tea plans to add 15 more stores in Brampton.

Grand Opening

The new Brampton store in will open its doors for customers on Feb. 12, with “some clear market differentiators at play.” It will sell a plethora of cannabis products such as pre-rolls, flower, edibles and vapes.

“Prior to the pandemic, visions for High Tea included a space that moved beyond just cannabis retail but included social, experiential interactions and integrative wellness offerings that would distinguish our brand from other retailers in the space,” High Tea CEO Paul Joo stated. “However, amid the pandemic, we have put these social integrations aside for the moment and will instead focus on grounding the customer experience through premium cannabis offerings, reliable delivery and curbside pickup.”

Joo added that e-commerce boom led to a delivery growth as well, and with so many vehicles on the road, the company wanted to help minimize our carbon footprint. “High Tea is committed to sustainability and our goal is to expand our availability of Tesla vehicles and achieve zero-emissions delivery for all orders in the future.”

