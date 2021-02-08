Regulatory Update: Wisconsin Proposes Pot Legalization, NJ Reduces Magic Mushroom Penalties, Virginia Passes Weed Bill

Wisconsin Gov. Proposes Marijuana Legalization

Wisconsin is considering joining a plethora of states with legal marijuana programs.

According to Marijuana Moment, Governor Tony Evers reported Sunday that he will include marijuana legalization in his budget proposal.

“Legalizing and taxing marijuana in Wisconsin—just like we do already with alcohol—ensures a controlled market and safe product are available for both recreational and medicinal users,” he said. “And can open the door for countless opportunities for us to reinvest in our communities and create a more equitable state.”

Evers further noted that the program could yield around $165 million per year, starting fiscal 2023. Almost half of the total sum would be used to support a new Community Reinvestment Fund that gives grants to groups and agencies, which fund deprived communities. Around $34 million would be used to finance rural school districts.

Under the proposed plan, those 21 years old or older could legally consume and possess (up to two ounces) of cannabis. Home growing would also be allowed, but limited to up to six plants for personal use.

Medical marijuana would also become legal, and not be taxed for retail sales.

Evers said the plan would help “increase revenue, create jobs, and reduce criminal justice system costs, while providing a pathway for those suffering from chronic or debilitating pain and illness to utilize the medicine they require.”

Many project that Badger State Republicans would disapprove of the proposal (this is not the first time Evers was trying to push for marijuana legalization).

NJ Lessens Criminal Penalties For Magic Mushroom Possession

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill that modifies penalties for magic mushroom possession, according to High Times.

The new bill reduces conviction for those caught owning less than one ounce of psilocybin mushrooms from up to five years in prison to only six months in county jail. Furthermore, it also lessens the fines from up to $35,000 to $1,000.

Previously, New Jersey law considered the possession of magic mushrooms a third-degree crime. Now, it treats the possession of less than one ounce as a disorderly person offense.

Democratic Sen. Nicholas Scutari of Union County, who supported the bill, noted that these mushrooms are “still an illegal product, but it’s not going to ruin lives for a first offense.”

“Obviously the governor recognizes our continued failed war on drugs,” Scutari said. “This was an old relic of the war on drugs; a felony conviction for simple possession of a mushroom.”

Virginia: Both House And Senate Approve Cannabis Legalization Bills

Both the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate voted for a pair of recreational cannabis legalization measures on Friday.

The House of Delegates approved it with 55 for and 42 against, sending it on to the Senate, which also voted for it (23 in favor; 15 against).

The bills have been revised, and changed several times by many governing bodies, since their first introduction by Governor Ralph Northam in mid-January.

The legislation suggests for those 21 or older to be able to buy and own up to one ounce of marijuana and to grow up to four plants for personal use, out of which two can be mature. It also proposes for tax revenues from marijuana sales to be used to support pre-K education programs at at-risk youth, and public health programs, and enable automatic expungement process for specific cannabis-related offenses.

Per the new survey released by the Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership, the majority of the state’s residents support recreational cannabis legalization.

The poll revealed 68% of those surveyed favored cannabis legalization, while 32% were against it.

