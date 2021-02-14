Do-Si-Dos Strain Profile And Effects

This article by Josh Griffin was originally published on The Green Fund, and appears here with permission.

The Do-So-Dos strain is an indica dominant hybrid that gives users the classic stoney high that travels through the head and down to the body. As the child of the Girl Scout Cookie strain and the Face Off OG strain, the Do-So-Dos strain is potent and well-balanced. As a 70% indica/30% sativa hybrid, this strain really is the best of both worlds.

This beautiful bud has bright green and lavender leaves, covered with twinkling trichomes that give off a dank earthy aroma. With pleasing effects like a body warming high that will leave you in a contemplating mindset, the Do-So-Dos strain relaxes both the body and the mind with a fast rush of euphoria. This strain can also be used medicinally, providing pain relief to temporary or chronic ailments like arthritis and post-injury pain. Its anti-inflammatory effects can also help treat nausea whilst its mind lifting effects help soothe anxiety and stress.

Do-Si-Dos details

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid strain from Archive Seed Bank. It was created by combining Face Off OG, a potent indica, with OGKB, a GSC strain phenotype. This strain has many of the GSC strain's best features, such as its aroma, with strong body effects contributed by the Face Off OG genetics.

Do-Si-Dos is incredibly pungent and has effects that seem to last for longer than the average hybrid. While it can be soothing, it is also fairly potent, even for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain produces a strong and punchy buzz that sends waves of relaxation throughout the body.

This strain can stimulate you and enhance experiences but the calming body high will prevent you from feeling too buzzy. So while this strain might not make you get up and dance, it will help you to relax and enjoy watching others do-si-dos. With this combination of effects, Do-Si-Dos is highly regarded as a well-balanced hybrid and suitable for a range of different cannabis consumers.

