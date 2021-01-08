fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.05
310.93
+ 1.29%
DIA
+ 0.54
309.95
+ 0.17%
SPY
+ 2.16
376.97
+ 0.57%
TLT
-0.49
152.30
-0.32%
GLD
-6.20
185.71
-3.45%

Roll Up Life Inc. Combines Cannabis With Social Equity

byCannabis and Tech Today
January 8, 2021 10:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Roll Up Life Inc. Combines Cannabis With Social Equity

This article by Chynna Pearson was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission.

New Jersey’s first Black-owned cannabis transportation company Roll Up Life Inc. focuses on social equity.

Sagiv Galai, a paralegal for the ACLU, believes legalization is “deceptively momentous… there cannot be justice in drug laws without equity.”

While legalization occurs around the nation, Galai reminds us “marijuana possession arrests in the United States, between 2001 and 2010, on average Black people, are almost four times more likely to be arrested for pot than white people.”

This statistic is consistent with more recent numbers.

In 2020, Times Union found, according to Albany Police Department’s data, “97% of the time, those arrested or ticketed [for marijuana-related charges] were Black.”

When speaking with his PR Rep Destiny Loyd, Tiyahnn Bryant, CEO of Roll Up Life Inc. recalled how he “recognized what he was missing as a cannabis consumer. Convenience, safety, quality, and transportation are key areas the [New Jersey] cannabis industry has fallen short in.”

He felt the “gaps in the market presented opportunities for him to create something that would be profitable and sustainable while creating opportunities” for people of color.

Bryant’s recognition of the issues facing people of color in his area is an example of the statement from Galai: “economic barriers were and are largely structural, and have their genesis in generations of economic disinvestment, segregation, and discrimination that have long plagued communities of color.” 

From Washington to Maine, cannabis is a nationwide topic of legalization.

Many jobs and opportunities stem from the creation of new industries, according to Seyfarth’s Kayla Siam, although there have been over 240,000 jobs created in the cannabis industry, people of color do not fill the majority of them.

Siam explained that in every state that has moved forward legalizing cannabis, recreationally or medically, “none of the states have yet to implement a social equity system in its cannabis legalization process that garners diversity.”

She hopes the ideal program will soon be implemented and influence other states.

Programs like the Social Equity Owners & Workers Association (SEOWA) have been “advocating for the advancement of social equity” within cannabis laws in Los Angeles.

During the implementation of cannabis in New Jersey, “many towns had already vowed to block any attempts for retailers to set up shop… But delivery could be a way around that,” said Bill Caruso, an attorney at Archer Law.

For the residents of East Orange, New Jersey and the surrounding area, Roll Up Life plans on becoming the “delivery service the state needs” in both assisting in transport and revving up social equity through creating job opportunities.

“What makes us unique is that our business focuses on social equity.” Roll Up Life Inc. COO, Precious Osagie-Erese remarked.

“[Tiyahnn and I] created Roll Up Life to help in the decriminalization of marijuana and provide people of color more opportunities in the cannabis industry.”

The transportation-oriented company has an “overall goal to connect the cannabis industry in New Jersey. Making transportation and delivery seamless for everybody involved; from seed to sale.” 

Loyd described Roll Up Life’s business model as one that “gives people who traditionally have been disenfranchised the chance to gain social equity through making deliveries.

Roll Up Life’s work will be even more proof that the cannabis industry can be profitable, sustainable, and a stable means for people to contribute to society in positive ways.”

As they continue focusing strongly on social equity, Roll Up Life has already made history being the first Black-owned cannabis transportation company in New Jersey.

They had the soft opening on November 12th and expect to be rolling up to customers all over East Orange not long after.

Read the original Article on Cannabis & Tech Today

Benzinga's Related Links: 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets

Related Articles

Can You Smoke Weed In New Jersey Now?

This article by Louis O'Neill was originally published on The Green Fund, and appears here with permission. read more

Are Barrier Bags The Future Of Cannabis Packaging?

This article by Joe Toppe was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. read more

Meet The Man Working To Unite New Jersey's Cannabis Industry

This article by Gregory Frye was originally published on The Bluntness, and appears here with permission. When New Jersey voters approved adult-use cannabis on November 3, 2020, it was a pivotal moment in the history of cannabis reform. read more

Top Vape Design Trends For 2021

This article by Joe Hagbusch was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. There are so many amazing vaporizers to choose from, deciding on one can be challenging. While the vaporizer industry has continued to evolve over the years, each year is met with something new. read more

How Organic Cultivation Is Transforming Hemp Agriculture

This article by Monica Stockbridge was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. Rocky Mountain Extraction Services (RMES) has come a long way since incorporating 18 months ago. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.