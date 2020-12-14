Microdose Presents: Mydecine Speaker Series - Psychedelic Solutions

This article was originally published on Microdose Psychedelic Insights and appears here with permission.

CLICK HERE AND GET FREE TICKETS VIA BENZINGA

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is pleased to present our first custom event series, leveraging the platform strengths of our Psychedelic Operating System.

Mydecine Speakers Series: Psychedelic Innovations is a virtual event that will explore how current research is igniting mainstream medical interest to unlock the potential of psychedelic therapies. We invite you to join us as we explore the incredible findings around current psychedelic research and potential paths to mainstream acceptance. Grab your free tickets today and join us Dec. 15th from 12:00 – 1:30 pm EST.

Expert Panelists, Fantastic Perspectives

Panelists will be asked to reflect on the past, present, and future potential of the psychedelic space in relation to the mental health crisis. Mydecine Innovation Group‘s very own Robert Roscow (Chief Scientific Officer & Co-Founder), Dr. Rakesh (Chief Medical Officer), and Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris (Scientific Advisory Board Member) will all be speaking.

In addition to these three fantastic Mydecine team members, Ruth Lanius (Professor of Psychiatry & Director the PTSD Research Unit at the University of Western Ontario) will join the panel and Yeji Lee (Journalist at Business Insider) will be moderating the event.

Sound familiar? All these names have contributed significantly to the beautifully diverse interests of the psychedelic community: mental health, neuroscience, and finance. Read about each participant below.

Robert Roscow, MA, Mydecine, Chief Scientific Officer & Co-Founder

Robert Roscow, MA (Chief Scientific Officer & Co-Founder). Mr. Roscow is a highly educated geneticist with impressive knowledge around multiple arts of science. He has spent his academic and professional careers looking for valuable and unique active medicinal compounds found in nature. The last two companies Mr. Roscow applied his innovations to were Canopy Growth and ebbu where he was the head of their genetics divisions.‍

Mr. Roscow has already leveraged an expertise in genomics, evolution, and molecular biology to maximize the industrial production of cannabinoids and their use in a pharmacological context. His work has resulted in multiple patent filings and accolades in publications ranging from Nature to Rolling Stone. Now, Mr. Roscow has set his focus on the vast healing potential of the safe and effective compounds found in fungi.

Robin Carhart-Harris, Ph.D, Mydecine Scientific Advisory Board Member

Dr Robin Carhart-Harris moved to Imperial College London in 2008 after obtaining a PhD in Psychopharmacology from the University of Bristol and an MA in Psychoanalysis from Brunel University. At Imperial, Robin has designed and completed human brain imaging studies with LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and DMT, a clinical trial of psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression, a double-blind randomised controlled trial comparing psilocybin with escitalopram for major depressive disorder and a multimodal imaging study in healthy volunteers receiving psilocybin for the first time. Robin founded the Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London in April 2019, the first of its kind in the world.

Dr. Rakesh Jetly, OMM, CD, MD, FRCPC (Chief Medical Officer, Mydecine Innovations Group)

Dr. Rakesh Jetly, OMM, CD, MD, FRCPC serves as Chief Medical Officer for Mydecine Innovations Group. Dr. Jetly brings to Mydecine a wealth of experience not only as a medical advocate for the use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, but also as a prominent voice in the fight against post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health issues facing vulnerable populations like veterans and first responders. Dr. Jetly currently serves as Academic Chair of Military Mental Health at The Royal’s Institute of Mental Health Research, and as an associate professor of psychiatry at Dalhousie University (Halifax), and the University of Ottawa. In 2015, he was appointed, “The Canadian Forces Brigadier Jonathan C. Meakins, CBE, RCAMC Chair in Military Mental Health.” He has published numerous articles in professional journals and presents nationally and internationally on such topics as PTSD and operational psychiatry.

“Over the years as a general duty medical officer and then a uniformed psychiatrist I have become acutely aware of the importance and challenge of transition from active duty to veteran,” said Dr. Jetly. “I am now facing the same process and am thankful that my transition will allow me to continue to work in the space that confronts the challenge of PTSD. Having deployed in missions in Rwanda and the Middle East, and witnessing first hand intense trauma of combat during deployments in Afghanistan, I am keenly aware of the suffering of the incredible men and women that sacrifice so much in our Armed Forces and suffer from operational stress injuries.”

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jetly will lead Mydecine’s clinical trials related to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy using psilocybin to treat PTSD. Dr. Jetly will also keep Mydecine abreast of new scientific research related to psychedelics, and offer strategic guidance as it relates to all aspects of patient care, medical safety, medical compliance and the administration of psychedelics. Additionally, Dr. Jetly will also engage medical professionals and veterans’ organizations through outreach and educational offerings regarding the use of psychedelics as medicine.

Ruth Lanius, MD, PhD, is Professor of Psychiatry and the director of the posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) research unit at the University of Western Ontario

Ruth Lanius, MD, PhD, is Professor of Psychiatry and the director of the posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) research unit at the University of Western Ontario.

She established the Traumatic Stress Service and the Traumatic Stress Service Workplace Program, both services that specialize in the treatment and research of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and related comorbid disorders.

Ruth currently holds the Harris-Woodman Chair in Mind-Body Medicine at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry at the University of Western Ontario. Her research interests focus on studying the neurobiology of PTSD and treatment outcome research examining various pharmacological and psychotherapeutic methods.

Ruth has authored more than 100 published papers and chapters in the field of traumatic stress and is currently funded by several federal funding agencies. She regularly lectures on the topic of PTSD nationally and internationally. She has recently published a book Healing the traumatized self: consciousness, neuroscience, treatment with Paul Frewen which we talk about in the interview.

Yeji Lee, Journalist, Business Insider

Yeji Jesse Lee is a journalist at Business Insider where she focuses on the cannabis and psychedelics industries.

At BI, Yeji has covered the burgeoning psychedelics space as it’s garnered more interest from traditional biotech investors and Canadian banks alike over the past year. She’s profiled top executives from companies like Compass and ATAI and has written about emerging trends in the industry as some companies have geared up to go public and others have laid out the groundwork to gain FDA approval on psychedelics-based treatments.

Yeji joined Business Insider after graduating from Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She was raised between South Korea and Canada and is now based in New York.

The Power of Psychedelic Discourse

Events like these offer a unique opportunity – to bring together people all across the world, from different walks of life and professions, to discuss the power of psychedelic medicine. We are stronger together than we are apart. Psychedelic events bring a sense of community, welcoming strangers, investors, academics – anyone and everyone is invited to this spectacular event. Grab your free tickets here to Mydecine Speaker Series: Psychedelic Solutions.

We are pleased to be enhancing our service offerings for companies in the psychedelic ecosystem. Our white label event production value includes: email and social support, strategy, creative, marketing strategy, event promotion, database leverage, event management, platform use, and live event production support, and post-event data reports. If you are interested in using our Psychedelic Operating System to host an event of your own, please reach out to kristina@microdose.buzz for more details.

Read the original Article on Microdose Psychedelic Insights.

CLICK HERE AND GET FREE TICKETS VIA BENZINGA

Benzinga's Related Links:

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.