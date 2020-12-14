fbpx
Daily High Club And RAW Natural Rolling Papers Team Up To Launch Subscription Box

byJavier Hasse
December 14, 2020 2:54 pm
Daily High Club, a smoking supplies company and online head shop operator that sells subscription boxes, has partnered with the iconic brand RAW Natural Rolling Papers.

Together, they have launched an exclusive $9.99 RAWsentials monthly subscription box that ships free within the United States. It is also available internationally at different price points.

Among the featured products include:

  • 1.25 Wide RAW Organic Hemp Rolling Papers
  • All-Natural RAW Filter Tips
  • RAW Clipper Lighter
  • Assorted Stickers

Harrison Baum, founder and CEO of Daily High Club, told Benzinga, he is “beyond excited” to announce the collaboration with RAW and the release the new RAWsentials monthly subscription box.

“While Daily High Club is now known for having fun and innovative bong designs, we were originally founded as a rolling paper subscription, offering just the essentials," Baum said. "However, we never quite nailed down that formula, and are thrilled to have finally made the perfect package for the every day roller. Daily High Club has been working with RAW since day one and we are looking forward to continuing to grow this epic partnership."

