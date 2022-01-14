Adding Hemp Seeds To Your Daily Diet: What Are The Benefits?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission.

Do you know that incorporating hemp seed into your diet comes with loads of health benefits?

This superfood is loaded with a high concentration of beneficial minerals and vitamins.

If you are looking to add hemp seeds to your diet, you should know how to use them and why they’re beneficial.

Here, you will learn about their health benefits and how to incorporate them effectively into your day-to-day diet.

Hemp Seeds: What Are They?

Hemp plants are a special type of Cannabis sativa grown primarily for industrial use.

This plant produces hemp seeds.

Further, hemp plants are versatile, resilient, and grow extremely fast.

These plants can be processed and refined to produce a wide range of useful products, including paints, clothing, biofuel, biodegradable plastics, among others.

It will interest you to know that hemp seeds’ THC content is minimal.

Therefore, they are not psychoactive and do not get you “high” when you consume them.

One significant hemp strain that you should know is the Sour Diesel hemp flower.

It is a hybrid of Super Skunk and Chemdawg 91.

The strain has a unique aroma, flavor, and effect.

It has been used to develop other hemp strains.

It’s well balanced and Sour Diesel hemp is a powerful antioxidant.

How to Consume Hemp Seeds?

You might not reap this product’s full health benefit if you don’t consume it the right way.

In other words, you must eat the right amount of these seeds for significant results.

Adding the seeds to your diet is straightforward.

You can add them to your salad or take them raw and even add the product to muffins, homemade bars, and other baked foods.

Hemp seeds come with a nutty flavor that is similar to that of pine nuts and sunflower seeds.

To gain the full health advantages of hemp seed, you must not exceed the product’s recommended daily intake.

Bear in mind that your daily intake might change if you intend to use the seed as a food supplement or treat a particular health condition.

Generally, the minimum recommended daily consumption of shelled hemp seeds is 42g.

If you plan to use hemp seed as a medication or food supplement, do not hesitate to contact your nutritionist or health care professional for advice.

Hemp seeds and CBD hemp oil are now available online from a variety of retailers.

What are the Health Benefits of Hemp Seeds?

With hemp seeds, you can enjoy the health benefits of cannabis without feeling the “high.”

Virtually all parts of the hemp plant are nutritious.

Apart from that, they contain CBD, which can help alleviate the symptoms of several ailments.

Here are some of the health advantages of incorporating hemp seed in your daily diet:

May Nourish the Skin and Treat Skin Conditions

Hemp seed contains beneficial ingredients that help to keep your skin smooth and glowing.

The product contains Vitamin E and omega fatty acid that nourishes the skin, improving your skin texture.

Furthermore, it may also reduce the damaging effects of some environmental pollutants like Ultra Violet rays, dirt, among others, ensuring that your skin feels and looks attractive.

Hemp seed can also be used to treat skin disorders.

It contains the right proportion of Omega 3, responsible for alleviating skin conditions like eczema.

It works by moistening the affected region, reducing inflammation, and removing skin patches.

Furthermore, these seeds can alleviate psoriasis by minimizing water loss from the skin.

Hemp seed also reduces dark circles, pigmentation, fine lines, and the appearance of wrinkles by maintaining the skin’s oil level.

Can Help in Weight Loss

Hemp seeds are also useful for weight management as it contains abundant fiber that can help boost the digestion rate.

These seeds contain soluble and insoluble fibers.

The presence of both fibers in the seed helps to minimize belly fat.

The soluble fibers enhance the activities of gut microbes that can digest soluble nutrients. Also, insoluble fibers minimize toxin deposits in the body and improve gut health.

May Improve Sleep Quality and Reduce Stress

Stress can influence both the mental and physical well-being of the body, affecting an individual’s overall condition adversely.

Some of the problems associated with chronic stress are premature aging, insomnia, loss of appetite, overheating, and an increased chance of developing health issues.

This superfood contains a large proportion of micronutrients that helps combat the symptoms of stress disorder in people.

It reduces stress by supplying the body with essential nutrients that will enable you to stay healthy.

Some of these nutrients include calcium, zinc, arginine, calcium, magnesium, glutamine, etc.

Hemp seeds also contain magnesium, a nutrient that improves the quality of sleep.

Therefore, you can alleviate insomnia and other stress-induced sleep disorders with the proper intake of this product.

May Reduce the Chances of Developing Health Issues

The presence of omega fatty acid in Hemp seed gives it the ability to improve the health condition.

This superfood can maximize good cholesterol and reduce triglycerides in the body to enhance an individual’s health.

Furthermore, it reduces the chances of developing conditions that restrict blood flow to the heart and boost artery pressure by balancing platelet aggregation.

Hemp seed is a dominant source for omega acid because it comprises both omega-6 and omega-3, the most significant fatty acid.

It can also stimulate the production of docosahexaenoic omega acid (DHA) and alpha-linoleic acid (ALA) in the body, which could minimize the chances of developing health conditions.

Can Reduce Inflammation

Hemp seed can be used in the treatment of inflammation and alleviate the pain associated with it.

Gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) is one of the constituents of Hemp seed that can reduce the severity of joints, tissue, and muscle inflammations; and alleviate pain in people suffering from intense pain.

This product has an antioxidant property, which makes it useful in treating muscle cramps and discomfort.

Conclusion

Apart from their nutritional benefits, you can use hemp seeds to combat and alleviate several health conditions that cause discomfort and pain in the body.

You can take the seeds raw, press to make oil, or grind them into a fine meal.

You should endeavor to visit your doctor or nutritionist for the recommended daily intake if you intend to use it to supplement or treat a health condition.

Read the original Article on Cannabis & Tech Today

