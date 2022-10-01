ñol

Video: 'Silent Bob' Only Started Smoking Weed At Age 38, The Confessions Of Actor Kevin Smith

by Benzinga Cannabis
October 1, 2022 11:08 AM | 2 min read
Video: 'Silent Bob' Only Started Smoking Weed At Age 38, The Confessions Of Actor Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith, world-renowned filmmaker and cultural icon is joins The Green Rush!

Most well-known for his rise to prominence as the character Silent Bob in his classic film “Clerks” in 1994 (which he also wrote, directed and co-produced) Kevin Smith has since become a household name as an actor, writer, director, comedian, public speaker, comic book writer, author and podcaster. 

Longtime listeners to the show should remember our interview with Kevin’s hetero life mate, Jason Mewes, AKA Jay of the comedic duo Jay and Silent Bob, back in December of 2018. Together they have appeared in Smith’s collection of films including Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks II and Silent Bob Reboot. 

A native New Jerseyan, Lewis and Anne sat down with Kevin for a lengthy discussion to chat about their shared New Jersey roots and all things cannabis and podcasting. Within the conversation, our hosts explored with Kevin his love of podcasting, his films, his supernatural ability to smoke cannabis all day, every day and remain highly productive, the development of his own strains of weed (and where to find them!), his upcoming projects and much, much more. 

In addition to being a cannabis icon, Kevin is an incredibly generous person and all of us at The Green Rush are grateful that he joined us to geek out about movies and cannabis. 

So don’t sit back, lean forward and enjoy! 

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Find more episodes of Green Rush Podcast here.

This episode was hosted by Anne Donohoe and Lewis Goldberg of KCSA Strategic Communications.

Executive Producer: Nick Opich

Program Director" Shea Gunther

Photo courtesy of Kevin Smith.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

