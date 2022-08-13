By WeedMaps' Danielle Guercio, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

In today's tech-heavy world, cannabis is not the put-it-in-your-pipe-and-smoke-it substance we were all used to for so long. Now, there is technology for nearly everything, and weed is no different.

Volcano vapes were once the peak of innovation, but now the hall of fame contains electronics for dabbing, decarboxylating, and even infusing oils and butters. It's great that we have these options, though, for many, the satisfaction of consumption comes from the original roll-and-smoke methods: joints and blunts. The best ingredient for imbibing in these classic methods? Hemp.

A short history of hemp rolling papers

Rolling papers were once made primarily from corn husks, but fiber papers grew in popularity in Spain, where the history of paper production began and where the first bits of tobacco from the Americas started their 400+ year rise to ubiquity. Cannabis was certainly around back then, but cigarettes themselves were rare, so joints were highly unlikely before the 20th century when pipes were the primary way to smoke.

Eventually, brands looked to cannabis itself to provide the rolling medium, and hemp papers were born. Hemp paper was actually the first paper ever created in 150BC, according to MIT, and cannabis flower was in use centuries before that, making hemp papers a full-circle technology developed by ancient civilizations.

Hemp papers are manufactured all over the world, with 'premium' offerings coming from the Spanish town, Alcoy, where papers were first popularized.

Though made from a classically “healthy” ingredient, these papers are not more healthy than any other paper. Smoke is smoke, and hemp fibers in rolling papers are still being burnt and creating ash and carbon, which is irritating to the lungs. The American Lung Association says, “Inhaling smoke of any kind — whether it's cannabinoid-containing weed or tobacco or another substance — is bad for lung health.”

Do hemp rolling papers contain CBD?

Hemp rolling paper does not contain CBD. Rolling papers are made from hemp fiber, which grows on the outside of the plant's stalk. The fibers are known as bast fibers and do not contain cannabinoids. Cannabinoids, such as CBD, are produced by the hemp leaves and flowers.

Do hemp rolling papers get you high?

No. Hemp rolling paper does not contain THC and does not provide the typical experience associated with smoking marijuana.

Where to find the best quality hemp rolling papers

No matter what rolling paper you like to roll up with for your smoking experience, make sure you don't use anything that would be considered a bootleg product in your shopping cart. Counterfeit rolling papers are a growing issue as cannabis smoking becomes more common across the United States.

Smoking is not the safest way to consume cannabis, so you should know all of the risks. Many see hemp papers as 'safer' than other brands and general tobacco use, but don't let brown dye confuse you, these papers are not healthier than beige natural fiber papers or bleached white papers.

Certain users report a better taste from hemp paper, but this is as subjective as strain preferences. Only you can choose your favorite way to roll a joint, and what hemp rolling papers to use.

Consider these hemp rolling papers

RAW Organic Hemp Papers

The ultimate classic papers, RAW has been a staple in the cannabis community for decades. Offered in a variety of sizes, the Organic Hemp Papers contain no dye or added chalks, so you can get the smoothest hit from your next roll.

Price: Varies by vendor

Vibes Hemp Cones

Rolling made extra easy, Vibes Hemp Cones offer quick convenience in natural hemp paper. And coming in a box of 90 with each holding up to a full gram of flower, they'll last you smoke session after smoke session.

Price: $105 for a box of 90

Hemp ZigZag Organic 1¼ Papers

An all-around roll for the environmentally minded, ZigZag Organic papers are made unbleached, ultra-thin, and with 100% renewable hemp fibers. Light one up for mother nature.

Price: $1.50 for a single booklet, $28.80 for a box of 24 booklets

Pure Hemp Unbleached Single Wide Papers

Unbleached and chlorine-free, Pure Hemp keeps your lungs in mind when crafting their pure hemp papers. Want to try a roll in every size? Consider the Unbleached Display Tower to last you all year long.

Price: $39.99 for a box of 50 single-wide booklets

Bambú Organic Hemp King Size Papers

Complete with a quality assurance starter sheet in every booklet, you know you're getting a pure roll with Bambú.

Price: $87.50 for a box of 50 king-size booklets

Bonus: Mellow Fellow Corn Husk Wraps

If the corn husk rolling “papers” sounded like an interesting idea further up in the article, then check out Mellow Fellow. Slow burning and smooth, they also offer Banana Leaf and Veggie wraps for the adventurers out there.

Price: $2.49 for a pack of 2

Featured image by Gina Coleman/Weedmaps