Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Psychedelics Company Orthogonal Thinker Closes $6M Seed Round
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2020 3:10pm   Comments
Share:
Psychedelics Company Orthogonal Thinker Closes $6M Seed Round

Orthogonal Thinker, a platform company focused on the use of whole plant products and psychoactive compounds for health and wellbeing, announced Monday the close of an oversubscribed seed funding round of $6 million. The company was valued at $111 million, and received investments from Republic Labs and Pay It Forward, among others.

According to management, the plan is to use the funds to begin Phase I Clinical Trials for Psilly, Orthogonal Thinker’s flagship psychoactive product made with natural formulations. In addition, the company will be using funds to propel its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ei.Ventures, into what they expect will be “the largest American-owned psychedelic company.”

Jason Hobson, co-founder and CEO of Orthogonal Thinker, told Benzinga, “The current health pandemic has resulted in a societal shift in the way we think about our health and the importance access to treatment, both physical health and mental health.  Ei.Ventures believes this is the right time to lean into mental health issues such as mood disorders and addiction, and eventual access to therapeutic treatments from innovations in botanical compounds that have been around for thousands of years.”

Image via Los Cocos.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jason Hobson Orthogonal Thinker psychedelicsCannabis News Financing Markets

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.76
-0.1099
- 2.26%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.29
-0.1
- 0.81%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.74
-0.045
- 0.51%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$288.14
1.04
+ 0.36%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all