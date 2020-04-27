What You Need To Know About Vangst's New, Free Cannabis Recruitment Platform

Vangst, a recruitment platform focused on serving the legal cannabis industry, has made its service — including a new suite of features — free for users.

Cannabis companies will be able to upload job postings, review applications, and autonomously match with ideal candidates in one unified dashboard at no cost for the time being. The new system aims to relieve the pressures of connecting job seekers and job posters by providing barrier-free, on-demand access that minimizes the time, cost and communications considerations of more traditional recruiting services.

Employers will also experience more successful matches through Vangst-Verified, a unique screening process that ensures each candidate is personally endorsed by a Vangst team member for quality and commitment, management explained.

To better understand the platform and its new features, why it’s free, and how it compares to traditional professional networks and recruiting sites, Benzinga sat down with Vangst founder and CEO Karson Humiston.

Why Free?

According to Humiston, Vangst’s vision is to have the cannabis industry run on “Vangsters” – people recruited via the platform. This new solution for connecting cannabis companies and top talent brings the company one step closer to achieving this goal, she said.

Since its launch, Vangs GIGS has filled more than 70,000 gig positions, in addition to many more permanent and temporary ones.

“The strain being put on our industry and the people who power it due to COVID-19 is what inspired us to both accelerate the launch of our new solution as well as make it available to cannabis businesses for free. We feel it is our responsibility to ensure our candidate community has access to as many jobs as possible, and that is why we are allowing cannabis businesses to post any job, completely free, no strings attached,” Humiston added.

What Makes Vangst’s Product Special?

According to Humiston, Vangst stands out by:

Offering more than 800 cannabis clients across the U.S. access to vetted gig workers, but also full-time employees as well, in one easy to use dash board.

Reducing cannabis hourly positions turn-over rates, currently around 70%.

Vangst is not a job board or a staffing agency. “We combine the best elements of human and technology to service our clients through our marketplace,” she said.

Competitors charge up to 30% of a person’s annual salary for their services.

Unlike on LinkedIn or Indeed, every single candidate on Vangt’s platform is vetted by a member of the talent team

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.