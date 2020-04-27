Philter, One Tree Planted Partnership Aims To Reduce Cigarette Contamination, Reforest The Amazon

Cigarette butts and filters are some of the most littered items in the world. About 4.5 trillion cigarettes are discarded every year. Combined with the toxic emissions and airborne contaminants produced from secondhand smoke, cigarette waste is having a devastating effect on our planet and health.

This is why Philter Labs, a company that makes micro-sized air filters to reduce the impacts of secondhand smoke, launched the Philter Project Initiative in partnership with One Tree Planted.

The global reforestation non-profit and the filter company announced last week that they will collaborate to plant one tree in the Amazon rainforest for every Philter product sold through the end of April.

In less than 24 hours, the company said it was able to generate enough to plant more than 250 trees with OneTreePlanted.org.

“Philter Labs is proud to announce our philanthropic PHILTER Project Initiative with our first partner, One Tree Planted, to further our commitment to a cleaner air and environment for all," Amanda Byrd, chief marketing officer at Philter Labs, told Benzinga.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, Byrd says it has become "increasingly clear" that the company needed to do everything in its power to reduce airborne contaminants and facilitate cleaner air for generations to come.

“There’s no better way to amplify our goal by planting trees to filter emissions worldwide."

Image by かねのり 三浦 from Pixabay.