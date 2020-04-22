Market Overview

From The Earth Reaches Missouri Via Collaboration With Onyx 7
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 22, 2020 2:55pm   Comments
Cannabis lifestyle company From The Earth Inc. (FTE) announced Tuesday it has partnered with Onyx 7 LLC to expand its retail footprint across Missouri.

Per the agreement, the Los Angeles-based company will allow Onyx 7 to use From The Earth’s brand and intellectual property for its five retail dispensaries across the state.

The stores are scheduled to open during the third and fourth quarter.

"Spreading the FTE brand is the next logical step for our company," From The Earth chief executive Dan Zaharoni said. "We are looking for new markets, but we recognize the importance of local involvement and representation. We are thrilled to be able to enter into this agreement with Onyx 7 as their principals have the same dedication and passion for creating best-in-class customer experiences that our patients and customers at From The Earth have come to expect."

Three stores will be located in Kansas City, one in Raytown and one in Independence. All five locations will operate under the ‘From The Earth' banner.

Furthermore, Onyx 7 is associated with OXG LLC, which has cultivation capacities that enable it to provide Missouri’s medical marijuana patients with premium products.

FTE already runs two California-based retail stores and it is currently building three more in the state. It also runs a licensed location in Michigan, with plans to add more in that state as well.  

“By utilizing a trusted brand like FTE, we know that we can benefit from the industry experience that their principals have gained while expanding access to medical marijuana patients across the state of Missouri,” said Nate Ruby, President of Onyx 7.

Photo courtesy of From The Earth

