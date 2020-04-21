Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Cannabis Against COVID' Seeks To Promote Adult-Use Cannabis Delivery
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 21, 2020 4:50pm   Comments
Share:
'Cannabis Against COVID' Seeks To Promote Adult-Use Cannabis Delivery

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, delivery of adult use cannabis remains illegal in the state of Colorado despite many others having deemed it an essential service.

Thus, a group of cannabis industry insiders launched a “Cannabis Against COVID” campaign, aimed at petitioning the state of Colorado to allow for home deliveries of recreational marijuana, adding a temporary $20 surcharge to each delivery, which would go directly to COVID-19 relief agencies.

The campaign has partnered with cannabis software and consulting firm MJ Freeway, owned by Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), to cultivate an online streaming festival, “Cannabis Against COVID: Herb For The Cure.” This virtual stream is intended to raise awareness not only for their Colorado initiative, but also for similar initiatives nationwide. 

“The monetary funds provided by our campaign will go directly toward the frontline medical workers fighting the ongoing war against COVID-19, which could kill more Americans than Vietnam. The numbers show that legalizing cannabis delivery has immense potential to directly combat this pandemic overnight,” said Cannabis Against COVID founder, Dave Sheldon.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KERN)

ESPAÑOL • Empresas de Cannabis con Acciones el NYSE y NASDAQ: Una Lista Completa
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Goes Virtual
With M&A Plans On Hold, Cannabis Advisers Keep Busy With Strategic Coronavirus Response
Akerna Ramps Up Dealmaking, Takes Over Rolling In Green And Trellis
A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies
Cannabis Sales Rise 57% In Colorado During Pandemic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 MJ FreewayCannabis News Events Markets

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$274.45
-7.31
- 2.59%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.33
-0.2326
- 2.01%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.39
-0.082
- 1.83%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.90
-0.1178
- 1.47%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
see all