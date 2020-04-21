'Cannabis Against COVID' Seeks To Promote Adult-Use Cannabis Delivery

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, delivery of adult use cannabis remains illegal in the state of Colorado despite many others having deemed it an essential service.

Thus, a group of cannabis industry insiders launched a “Cannabis Against COVID” campaign, aimed at petitioning the state of Colorado to allow for home deliveries of recreational marijuana, adding a temporary $20 surcharge to each delivery, which would go directly to COVID-19 relief agencies.

The campaign has partnered with cannabis software and consulting firm MJ Freeway, owned by Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), to cultivate an online streaming festival, “Cannabis Against COVID: Herb For The Cure.” This virtual stream is intended to raise awareness not only for their Colorado initiative, but also for similar initiatives nationwide.

“The monetary funds provided by our campaign will go directly toward the frontline medical workers fighting the ongoing war against COVID-19, which could kill more Americans than Vietnam. The numbers show that legalizing cannabis delivery has immense potential to directly combat this pandemic overnight,” said Cannabis Against COVID founder, Dave Sheldon.