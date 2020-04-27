Pax Era Pro: Everything You Need to Know

By WeedMaps's Hannah Meadows, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

What was once a small San Franciscan start-up has now turned the vaporizer world on its head. Probably the most recognizable name in the game, PAX Labs Inc stormed the scene when they introduced their portable loose-leaf vaporizers to the market.

Since then, PAX Labs has been climbing the vaporizer ladder starting with the PAX 1 to the PAX 2 and the current state-of-the-art PAX 3. But the loose-leaf lines aren't the only products bolstered by tech and a smooth hit.

PAX is also known for its cheaper concentrate counterpart, the Pax Era. But very recently, they released a sleeker, more discrete edition to the old fan favorite: the Pax Era Pro. Named the first cannabis-only vaporizer certified by top safety organization Underwriter Laboratories, the Era Pro combines elegant design with an innovative delivery system.

Here's our take on the new PAX Era Pro.

What is the Pax Era Pro?

The Pax Era Pro is a handheld concentrate vaporizer utilizing fresh PAX Era Pods for an extremely simple on-the-go experience.

The Era Pro clocks in at $69.99 — that price tag gets you the device and a USB-C charger in a range of colors including black, red, jade or grey. Compatible pods can usually be found for around $40—$60 depending on your legal state and brand of concentrate.

But what are the major differences between the Era and the Era Pro? The Era provides consumers with safety certifications, on-demand draw and Pax Pod-ID where you can check safety reports and strains through the PAX Android app. The Era Pro includes all of these measures, but tacks on expert temperature settings, Era pod memory (where your chosen pod “remembers” the temperature in which you like to vape), haptic vibration alerts and the previously mentioned UL-certification.

What are Pax Pods?

Just like your usual concentrate vaporizer, Pax Pods are cartridges — but they're unique to the Pax brand and utilize SimpleClick™ technology for an extremely easy vaping session. Each pod contains a built-in ID that works alongside the PAX Mobile App (available for Android on Google Play) and is meant to reveal the full makeup of the strain you wish to imbibe.

Recently, I obtained Heylo Cannabis' Show & Tell Pod which came with a complete analysis of pesticide pass/fail scores, cannabinoid content, and a terpene fingerprint among other tests and results to ensure it is safe to use.

Though Pax Pods are similar to JUUL Pods, they are not compatible. Each PAX Era Pod will last you about two weeks when used regularly on medium temperatures. Higher use and higher temperatures will let you enjoy a full PAX Era pod for a few days since high temperatures tend to burn through cannabis material quickly.

I have used my PAX Era Pro regularly on low to medium temperatures and it's still long-lasting after 15 days. How long your PAX Era pods last will be up to you.

How do you use the Pax Era Pro?

Now that you know what the PAX Era Pro brings to the table and what an Era Pod can deliver, how exactly do you use this new device?

Charge the PAX Era Pro

Your Era Pro will come with a USB-C cord for charging, and brand new, straight-out-the-box Pros need about 45 – 60 minutes to fully charge:

To check the charge, simply move the Era Pro back and forth. The petals on the front of the device will light up in a white color.

To charge the PAX Era, connect the USB-C cord into the charging dock and plug it into the USB port on your computer or charging device

The four petals on the front of the device show the battery level. Each petal signifies a 25% charge. Once all four petals stop pulsating and turn light blue, the device is fully charged and ready to use.

When the battery is low, the upper left petal will blink red.

Changing Temperatures

Once your device is juiced up, it's time to experiment with temperatures. Era Pro offers four different temperature settings based on your individual preferences. Higher temperatures will give your elevation more edge, while lower temperatures will focus on the flavor of your chosen Era Pod.

Using the above mentioned “SimpleClick™” technology, changing temperatures on a concentrate device has never been easier:

Adjust the temperature by using the “Pop and Click” method.

Pop your pod up from the device (you don't have to fully remove the pod).

Drop the pod back down to change to the next temperature (no need to push it in completely).

The device will vibrate and the petals will each glow yellow to indicate the temperature that the device is set to.

Pop the pod back in once you land on your preferred temperature. Your pod will remember this temperature until you change settings — no need to set the temperature each time.

Here are the different preset temperatures:

Low: One Petal (520°F)

One Petal (520°F) Medium: Two Petals (610°F),

Two Petals (610°F), Medium/High: Three Petals (700°F)

Three Petals (700°F) High: Four Petals (790°F)

How to Clean the Era Pro

Cleaning your Era Pro is easy – the only part you need to worry about is the handle, in which you can wipe it down with a sanitized wipe or any chosen cleaning solution. The mouthpiece is just the Pax Pod and can be wiped down, but will ultimately be discarded once you're ready for a new pod. No ovens or small nooks or crannies to deal with.

What's the Appeal?

The Pax Era Pro is one of the easiest and most discreet cannabis concentrate vaporizers I have ever used. The simple “click and go” pods will appeal to any consumer who doesn't want to waste time learning an entire book of directions for one puff.

The people at PAX know what they're doing when it comes to manufacturing tech-forward vaping devices, and the Pro is no exception. I enjoyed the easy set-up, simple temperature control, and clean hits.

It's hard to come up with any downsides, as the Era Pro is the supped-up sister of the classic Era — and even simpler to use by design. You can take it anywhere, and it lasts for days.

If you've been looking for a fast and easy vaporizer that you can use for any event, don't just take our word for it.

