Neptune Wellness, Legendary Environmentalist Dr. Jane Goodall Partner On Hemp-Derived Products

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) announced Tuesday the launch of a product development partnership with the primatologist and anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall.

Working with the company, Goodall will co-develop natural health and wellness products for Neptune’s Forest Remedies brand.

Five percent of all sales from the co-developed products will go to the Jane Goodall Institute, in addition to an initial $25,000 donation from Neptune.

The partnership will develop a line of products co-branded as "Forest Remedies, by Dr. Jane Goodall" and will include plant-based hand sanitizers, essential oils and hemp-derived products.

“As the legendary Dr. Jane Goodall has now entered the cannabis space with her hemp line, Neptune is paving the way into the mainstream health and wellness market. As our company is working to develop the most effective plant-based formulations, Neptune's commitment is clear; we are reshaping how cannabis and plant-based medicine can live throughout the home in a variety of products,” Michael Cammarata, CEO of Neptune Wellness Solutions, told Benzinga.

The company anticipates that the products will be launched by the summer of 2020 and will be available for online purchase at the brand’s own site and at select retailers.

The product's development will further contribute to Neptune’s agreement with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) to co-develop hemp-derived products for the mass retail and wellness markets.

“The health of people, animals and the environment are interconnected. This [COVID-19] pandemic demonstrates this. However, if we all make ethical choices, every day, our collective power for change is great. I believe there is still a window of time to heal the planet before it is too late, but only if we each make the right choices every day,” Goodall said.

Picture: Jane Goodall at TED Global 2007 by Erik (HASH) Hersman via Wikimedia.