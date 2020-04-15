Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Organigram Discloses Net Loss of Almost $7M In Q2
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 15, 2020 11:33am   Comments
Share:
Organigram Discloses Net Loss of Almost $7M In Q2

Canadian cannabis company Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) reported Tuesday its second-quarter net revenue of $23.2 million, versus $26.9 million in the same quarter of 2019.

Its gross margin was of $11.3 million, which compares to a gross margin of $8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

For the quarter, Organigram also disclosed a net loss of $6.8 million or a loss of $0.041 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.4 million or a loss of $0.049 per share in the corresponding period of the prior year.

The company reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million, which compares to a positive adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was mostly affected by higher cost of sales and SG&A expenses, the company said.

“Our second quarter results reflect continued execution despite ongoing industry challenges,” CEO Greg Engel said in a statement. “We introduced new products such as our Edison Bytes chocolates, Edison Limelight dried flower and Trailblazer vape pens and continue to elevate the Canadian consumer’s cannabis experience. These products have been well received with strong customer demand to date and we look forward to further roll-outs in the space.”

Organigram’s shares were trading 3.45% lower at $1.54 per share on Wednesday morning.

Related Links:

OrganiGram May Underperform Broader Cannabis Market In Q2, Says Cantor Fitzgerald

Temp Staffing Spikes In Cannabis Sector During COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo courtesy of Pixabay 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OGI)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 14, 2020
ESPAÑOL • Empresas de Cannabis con Acciones el NYSE y NASDAQ: Una Lista Completa
17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 3, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industryCannabis Earnings News Markets

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.76
-0.28
- 3.48%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$276.64
-7.1558
- 2.52%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.36
-0.25
- 2.15%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.36
-0.0878
- 1.97%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga