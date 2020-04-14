Joe Montana Hypes Up Adapt Brands' New Hemp-Infused Coconut Water

Adapt Brands, a Santa Monica, California-based health and wellness company advised by Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana, recently launched a new line of hemp-infused coconut waters.

The products, dubbed Adapt SuperWater, are available with three different infusions: Original Coconut, Lime, and Pomegranate. They all feature 25 milligrams of hemp extract per bottle.

Adapt SuperWater contains 100% pure coconut water, 25 milligrams of proprietary hemp-derived broad-spectrum CBD, organic monk fruit and natural flavors. With no added sugar, no preservatives, and natural electrolytes and potassium, these hydrating beverages help bring the body back to homeostasis while delivering the necessary micronutrients to function at a high level throughout the day.

“Synthetic beverages, supplements and opioids have dominated the market for years,” Montana said in a prepared statement.

“I am on the advisory board for Adapt Brands because they are the first to develop a tasty and functional hemp-infused superfood option as an alternative to these products,” he said.

Todas tus noticias sobre cannabis, ahora en Español, en El Planteo.

Adaptation

After a string of athletic injuries and post-surgery complications, which began during his college football career, Richard Harrington, founder and CEO of Adapt Brands, started experimenting with superfoods. He found the benefits were highest when superfoods were combined with cannabinoids.

“There’s a void in the market for a healthy and functional hydration beverage without preservatives or added sugars,” Harrigton said. “I felt it was important to create a unique product that used naturally hydrating coconut water as the base and take my knowledge of superfoods and Hemp CBD, and infuse that directly into our SuperWater beverages.”

Famed San Francisco quarterback and Managing Partner of Liquid2 Ventures, Joe Montana, also knows what it is like to undergo major athletic injuries and intense physical rehabilitation. He too declares to be a fan of Adapt.

“Our drink differs from others in the CBD market because we are bringing an extra dimension of functionality through the use of superfoods like coconut, monk fruit and pomegranate, ultimately to promote overall health, support mind and body function and deliver electrolytes for hydration,” Harrington said.