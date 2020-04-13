Hoban Minute Podcast: Benzinga's Javier Hasse On 'What COVID-19 Has Revealed About The Cannabis Market'

Bob and Eric sit down with author, Forbes senior contributor, CEO of El Planteo, and Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis, Javier Hasse who shares his perspective on how Argentina has been impacted by the spread of COVID-19. They discuss the recent performance of marijuana stocks and consumer behavior, the ineligibility of marijuana businesses for financial assistance through the CARES Act, the World Health Organization’s vote for cannabis rescheduling, and what’s on the horizon for the international cannabis market.

About Javier Hasse

Javier Hasse is a cannabis, hemp, CBD and psychedelics-focused reporter, currently serving as Managing Director for Benzinga Cannabis, and CEO of Spanish language news site El Planteo, a company he co-founded.

His book, “Start Your Own Cannabis Business,” was published by Entrepreneur Media in 2018 and hit the #1 Best-Seller spot on Amazon.

As an award-winning reporter and editor, Javier's had roughly 5,000 unique articles published across numerous mass media outlets including CNN, Forbes, MSN, Chicago Tribune, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Entrepreneur Magazine, MarketWatch, Houston Chronicle, The Street, Nasdaq, Morningstar, Playboy, Benzinga, MERRY JANE, High Times, and many others.

Beyond cannabis, Javier is a published photographer and Billboard-charting rapper, featured on hip-hop albums that also included Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and Inspectah Deck, Twista, Lil Windex, Riff Raff, Cyhi The Prynce, Yung Bleu, DJ Whoo Kid, Jonathan Hay, and others.

