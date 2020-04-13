Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

VGrid Energy Systems Launches Solution For A Renewable-Powered Future
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2020 2:16pm   Comments
Share:
VGrid Energy Systems Launches Solution For A Renewable-Powered Future

VGrid Energy Systems Inc., a company focused on innovating new solutions in renewable energy, announced Monday the launch of its BioEnergy Server 100.

The company utilizes the business model that is offering its customers "electricity as a service" at a discounted rate to the price they are currently charged for their electricity.

The system is designed to distribute 100 kilowatts of clean, renewable electricity and a form of ultra-pure, highly porous carbon by converting biomass. The system is mobile and it runs on agricultural waste. It’s modular, with 1 milliwatt being provided in a ten system server farm with a compact footprint.

"The advantage of bioenergy is that there is an abundant cheap source of fuel that can provide electricity on-demand," said VGrid CEO Greg Campbell. That's "important for utilities who struggle to manage intermittent sources from solar and wind."

V-Grid Energy teamed up with veterinarians in an attempt to certify the carbon as a cattle feed additive with the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The company implies the utilization of carbon contributes to curing or preventing SCOURS disease, as well as to an increase in food efficiency and cuts in methane emissions from livestock.

V-Grid Energy partnered with a leading cannabis producer as well, demonstrating a 100% increase in yield in a cannabis indoor grow experiment.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry electricityCannabis News

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.35
-0.1701
- 1.48%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$274.15
-4.07
- 1.46%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.83
0.03
+ 0.38%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.28
0.0098
+ 0.23%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga