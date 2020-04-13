Market Overview

How To Smoke Weed (Or Consume Marijuana In Other Forms) For The First Time: What You Need To Know
The Fresh Toast , Benzinga Contributor  
April 13, 2020 11:37am   Comments
How To Smoke Weed Or Consume Marijuana In Other Forms For The First Time: What You Need To Know

By The Fresh Toast's Mary Schumacher, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

If you have the privilege of being the person introducing another to the herb, there are a few things you need to keep in mind as well.

As cannabis stigma dissipates into a cloud of fragrant vapor, young adults to seniors are coming out of the woodwork to finally try — or in some cases come back to — marijuana.

The key for new users is to start slow and level up from there. You could start with a 5 mg edible, a few puffs of flower, a half dropper of tincture or some other product you’re comfortable with. But choosing the right type of cannabis can be just as important.

If you’re naturally an anxious person, a sativa-heavy hybrid with more CBD in it than average is your best bet. If you’re looking to really experience a high, go with highly concentrated forms of THC, but remember to go slow so you don’t overshoot your target.

If you have the privilege of being the person introducing another to the herb, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, make sure the space you’re in is a comfortable one. Maybe incorporate some throw pillows, an afghan blanket and a good movie for the first round. That way everyone’s comfy, there’s a film that everyone can focus their high minds toward.

Photo by aamiraimer via Pixabay

Music is just as good if not a better idea than a movie, which could be hit or miss. Cannabis is nothing if not an enhancement drug, and hearing your favorite band high for the first time can totally change your perspective on the intricacies of music.

Remember to not outright laugh at any of the experiences the newbie is going through, unless a shared belly laugh is exactly what’s called for. Anxiety is a common side effect for first-time users, mostly because they don’t have the benefit of experimentation to see which cannabinoid ratios work best, or if sativas, indicas or specialized hybrids work better with their systems.

Be sure to have healthy, delicious snacks at the ready for when the munchies kick in. Also remember to relax into the experience, whether the newly initiated or the one doing the initiating. Just remember, it’s all good, even if someone gets a little too high. Cannabis is non-toxic and will safely wear off if one overindulges on their first time out the gate.

Photo by Eric Nopanen via Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: cannabis first time marijuana first time try marihuanaCannabis

