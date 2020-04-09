Tom Brady Reveals He Smoked Weed When He Was Younger: 'I Definitely Had Fun In High School'

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

In a new interview, Tom Brady says the thought of disappointing his dad stopped him from becoming a regular marijuana user.

A new interview with SiriusXM host Howard Stern revealed a candid and vulnerable Tom Brady, who left the hallowed New England Patriots this offseason to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady opened up about past marital problems, suffering multiple unreported concussions, and when he knew it was time to leave the Patriots.

Brady also admitted to previously consuming marijuana, though he did so in the most Tom Brady way possible.

“In the end what kept me from smoking a lot of weed and obviously, in high school, you try that and you go to parties and drink,” Brady told Stern. “But what kept me from doing that was I always thought I would be letting my dad down.

“I definitely had fun in high school with partying and drinking and smoking weed on occasion,” he added.

Photo by Rob Carr/Staff/Getty Images

Often heralded as the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady led the Patriots to nine Super Bowls and won six of them. He also won three NFL MVP awards. But he told Stern he probably knew last season would be his last as a Patriot.

“I don’t think there was a final, final decision until it happened, but I would say I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year,” he said. “I knew our time was coming to an end.”

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Staff/Getty Images