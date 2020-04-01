Market Overview

MindMed Inks Deal With Switzerland University For Rights On LSD Research
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2020 2:23pm   Comments
Neuro-pharmaceutical and psychedelics company Mind Medicine Inc. (NEO: MMED) (OTC: MMEDF) has acquired exclusive rights to data, compounds, and patents for research with LSD and other psychedelics from the Liechti laboratory in Switzerland’s University Hospital Basel.

Exploring High-Dose LSD Treatment for Anxiety

MindMed CEO JR Rahn told Benzinga that much emphasis has been placed on psilocybin in recent years as a psychedelic therapy model, but the potential safety and efficacy of LSD in hallucinogenic psychotherapy may provide an even greater promise for patients.

"Over the past decade we have amassed the largest collection of clinical trials around LSD," said Matthias Liechti, who heads the psychedelics research lab at University Hospital Basel. "We have been studying the pharmacology and potential medical uses of LSD and other psychedelics for many years in the laboratory, in patients, and in healthy volunteers."

MindMed has special interest in an Phase 2 trial on high-dose LSD treatment for anxiety currently being conducted by Liechti’s lab. The company will also work under the direction of Liechti to continue developing therapy with LSD micro-dose as potential treatment for adult ADHD.

MindMed hopes to leverage the impactful data and clinical trials Liecthi and his team have "diligently executed on in LSD for 10 plus years," the company said.

Through future commercial clinical drug trials, the goal is to turn LSD into an FDA approved medicine as a way to treat mental illnesses.

Picture: University Hospital Basel via Wikimedia

