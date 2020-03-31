Recreational Marijuana Legalization Reportedly Omitted From New York Budget

A proposal to legalize marijuana via this year's New York state budget was previously announced, but according to Marijuana Moment, a draft budget omits "the executive proposal to legalize adult use cannabis.”

The unverified document also "eliminates $34.31 million in funding for the Office for Cannabis Management," a government agency that would be in charge of the marijuana market, the publication said.

While the COVID-19 outbreak hasn’t been officially stated as the reason for this decision, it is only logical to assume that it has affected the new budget report.

As of March 31, there have been 67,325 coronavirus cases and 1,342 infected people have died in the state of New York, according to the latest data from Worldometers.

Nevertheless, there are cannabis enthusiasts who still don’t think that the game is over for marijuana legalization in the Empire State this year. The hope is that lawmakers will legalize it via separate legislation, according to Marijuana Moment.

“We are disappointed adult use is not in the budget since it would have been a huge economic benefit to New York farmers and small businesses,” Allan Gandelman, president of the NY Cannabis Growers & Processors Association, told the website.

“We hope to continue working with the governor and the legislature to get this done as soon as possible.”