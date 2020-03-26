Market Overview

Can Cannabis Ease Coronavirus Symptoms? Toronto Firm Applies For Clinical Trial
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2020 3:40pm   Comments
Medical cannabis company Cannalogue decided to step into the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by researching the effects of medical cannabis on the virus.

The Canadian online medical cannabis marketplace has applied to Health Canada for approval to organize a clinical trial of medical cannabis in COVID-19.

If it receives Health Canada’s authorization, Cannalogue said it will enroll patients in the study to research if medical cannabis can help ease the symptoms caused by COVID-19 or any mutant strains of coronavirus.

"The need is too great and we have to act now,” Cannalogue CEO Mohan Cooray said in a statement. “We are not suggesting with the current knowledge of medical cannabis that it is a prevention, treatment or cure for COVID-19 or coronaviruses. However, plant cannabinoids have naturally occurring immunomodulatory properties that absolutely require expedited investigation given the current global COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Toronto-based company touts said the medical ingredients found in cannabis have the potential of enhancing the immune system to minimize the symptoms of COVID-19.

“Cannabinoid receptors are naturally found on immune cells in the body. If stimulated prior to an infection, it may dampen the inflammatory response that follows, which is a key factor in the severity of symptoms observed in patients,” Cooray said. “If we can’t flatten the curve, then we need to focus on reducing the number of deaths.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

