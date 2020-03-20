Should I Use Marijuana During The Quarantine?

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Marijuana can help manage anxiety and stress levels, but there are best practices you should use during the coronavirus outbreak.

Americans suddenly find themselves with plenty of time on their hands, thanks to the coronavirus. Due to social distancing practices to limit further outbreak, many have found themselves locked in their home with only roommates or family around. This has caused some to dive deeper into their hobbies or start a creative project they’ve been putting off.

During this time, you might find yourself exploring movies, food dishes, and other activities you normally wouldn’t otherwise. Like, for example, smoking marijuana. Your reasons for trying cannabis could vary. Maybe you want to manage anxiety and stress levels at this time. Perhaps, you’d like to tune out media coverage. Or you’re just bored, which is reason enough.

There are some things you should know. A study published last year in the Journal of Affective Disorders found that marijuana reduces symptoms of anxiety, depression, and stress. Considering the state of the world, those are desirable effects. Researchers found those hoping to reduce stress should use high-CBD/high-THC strains while high-CBD/low-THC varieties best help limit depression.

“Cannabis reduces perceived symptoms of negative affect in the short-term, but continued use may exacerbate baseline symptoms of depression over time,” researchers concluded.

If you are smoking marijuana at home with other people around, remember to use proper etiquette. Avoid sharing joints, pipes, bongs, vape pens, and any device that touches your lips.

“All of this is obvious, yet it is counter intuitive to the social atmosphere of marijuana use,” wrote Dr. Thomas Green, a leading expert on medical marijuana. From what we know, the coronavirus is not transmitted through the air. So everyone can still sit around the weed circle, but just bring your own goods.

Some experts have recommended avoiding smoking and vaping, however, because the coronavirus attacks respiratory systems. Those who inhale any substance could be putting themselves more at risk should the contract COVID-19, which causes shortness of breath, coughing, and fever in patients.

“If you are a smoker or a vaper, that does make you more vulnerable,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference. “If you are a smoker or a vaper this is a very good time to stop that habit and we will help you.”

So if you want to be extra safe, you should stick to non-smokable delivery systems like edibles, tinctures, and topicals. Save the smoking for another day when the coronavirus isn’t at the top of your concerns.

