Sproutways Forms Joint Venture With Wave Rider Nursery and Santa Cruz Dispensary
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2020 2:37pm   Comments
Sproutways, an open marketplace for cannabis genetics, is teaming up with greenhouse operator Wave Rider Nursery and Santa Cruz Naturals.

The agreement between Sproutways, Monterey Bay-based Wave Rider and the Santa Cruz County dispensary aims to provide streamlined access to METRC-compliant seeds, clones and flowers.

The flowers will be produced by Wave Rider and sold at Santa Cruz Naturals’ two locations using Sproutways’ genetics.

"There's a clear need to improve ongoing access to rare, unique, premium-quality genetics to help advance the cannabis market. Our partnership with Sproutways help makes that happen," says Drew Carson, owner of Wave Rider Nursery.

Photo by Andrej Lišakov on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Santa Cruz NaturalsCannabis News Entrepreneurship Retail Sales Small Business Markets General

