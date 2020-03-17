Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan Pot Shops Ramp Delivery Services, Become Temporary Drive-Thrus: 'Just Like Other Essentials'
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 17, 2020 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
Michigan Pot Shops Ramp Delivery Services, Become Temporary Drive-Thrus: 'Just Like Other Essentials'

Pot has become a hotter commodity as gyms, theaters and other social venues close to prevent the spread of coronavirus — and fearful Michiganders seek out ways to relieve stress.

“There has been an increase of customers who are stockpiling both medical and recreational cannabis and sales are definitely up, just like other essentials,” Robin Schneider, director of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, told MLive.

In keeping with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to maintain social distancing, the Michigan Regulatory Agency has encouraged marijuana patients across the state to purchase their supply through delivery orders at one of the 15 recreational retailers and 66 medical dispensaries authorized for home delivery.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency is also easing policy to assure access. On Monday, regulators committed to process delivery license applications within 48 hours, and they temporarily suspended a requirement for delivery customers to present ID with the same address as the delivery site.

The new regulations limit contact between customers and sellers to limit their exposure to the coronavirus.

“Customers may complete an order including payment for their product via the internet or they may place their order once parked at the facility,” the Marijuana Regulatory Agency said in a memo.

“An employee from the licensed facility or adult-use establishment is permitted to complete the sales transaction by interacting with the customer in the parking lot and recording the necessary information into the statewide monitoring system.”

Related Links:

Kent County, Michigan's First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary Draws Over 100 Customers At Opening

Kalamazoo, Michigan Weighs Zoning, Restrictions For Cannabis Businesses

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 marijuana Marijuana Regulatory AgencyCannabis News Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$249.03
9.62
+ 4.02%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.62
0.0606
+ 1.7%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$9.72
0.1556
+ 1.63%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$6.29
-0.02
- 0.32%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga