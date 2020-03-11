Market Overview

Cannabis CRM And Marketing Provider springbig Announces POS Integration With LeafLogix
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2020 12:55pm   Comments
springbig, a provider in cannabis CRM and loyalty marketing technology, announced a new Point of Sale (POS) integration with LeafLogix, a cloud-based seed-to-sale ERP solution for cannabis businesses.

With this integration, dispensary customers who have LeafLogix and springbig will be able to redeem rewards and offers directly at the point of sale. The companies say this represents the first complete POS integration in the cannabis industry.

See Also: Onfleet, Dutchie Partner Up To Provide eCommerce And Delivery Management To Cannabis Dispensaries

This integration expands upon springbig and LeafLogix's original partnership established in 2018. Consumers who shop at dispensaries will no longer need to rely on their phones to check points or collect rewards. That information will now conveniently be available at the time of purchase through the counter, allowing dispensaries to better utilize their rewards program and ensuring customers never miss out on an offer.

“Our integration with LeafLogix allows Springbig's loyalty clients to execute rewards and offer redemptions directly within the POS,” said Jeffrey Harris, Founder and CEO of springbig. “We are proud to add value to dispensaries and deepen our customer tool set by making in-store operations and customer check out seamless for our clients across the U.S. and Canada.”

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: LeafLogix SpringBigCannabis News Markets Tech

