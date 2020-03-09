Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kemin Industries To Distribute Cannabinoid-Containing Drugs In Brazil
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 09, 2020 9:35am   Comments
Share:
Kemin Industries To Distribute Cannabinoid-Containing Drugs In Brazil

Brazilian company CBD Vida and Kemin Industries last week announced a partnership to distribute cannabinoid-containing drugs in Brazil.

Kemin is a global supplier of special ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, valued at more than $1 billion. Through MedPharm, a CBD manufacturer in the state of Iowa, and receiving consultancy from Kemin, CBD Vida promises to bring products with pharmaceutical standards at competitive prices to the Brazilian market.

The South American country has seen recent changes in its regulations for cannabis derivatives, CBD Vida explained. New regulations allow patients to buy CBD-containing products under prescription, directly from pharmacies

“As two global companies, we share the same vision to improve and transform the quality of life for people around the world. Our partnership ensures Brazilian patients have access to quality hemp derivatives that are scientifically created with extreme care,” said Fabio Candello, CEO of CBD Vida.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis News Contracts Markets

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.00
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.12
+ 0%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$9.11
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$297.43
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga