Kemin Industries To Distribute Cannabinoid-Containing Drugs In Brazil

Brazilian company CBD Vida and Kemin Industries last week announced a partnership to distribute cannabinoid-containing drugs in Brazil.

Kemin is a global supplier of special ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, valued at more than $1 billion. Through MedPharm, a CBD manufacturer in the state of Iowa, and receiving consultancy from Kemin, CBD Vida promises to bring products with pharmaceutical standards at competitive prices to the Brazilian market.

The South American country has seen recent changes in its regulations for cannabis derivatives, CBD Vida explained. New regulations allow patients to buy CBD-containing products under prescription, directly from pharmacies

“As two global companies, we share the same vision to improve and transform the quality of life for people around the world. Our partnership ensures Brazilian patients have access to quality hemp derivatives that are scientifically created with extreme care,” said Fabio Candello, CEO of CBD Vida.