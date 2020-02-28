Green Rush Podcast: ELLO's Hershel Gerson Says The Average Cannabis Company Has 6 Months Of Cash Before They Run Out

Hershel Gerson, CEO and Managing Director of Ello Capital is this week’s guest on The Green Rush! Started in Summer 2019, Ello is an investment bank and M&A advisory firm focused on empowering client growth and strategic thinking throughout every stage of the cannabis industry life cycle.

Our hosts will sit down with Hershel to discuss Ello Capital’s recent analysis on the cash position of public MSOs which has caused a stir within the industry. We’ll dive into the weeds of how Ello conducted its analysis, why access to capital remains the biggest challenge facing operators in the cannabis industry and whether we can reasonably expect new regulations that will remove the capital hurdles facing Canadian LPs and U.S. MSOs.

We’ll also chat with Hershel about his background in private equity and M&A and what drew him to the burgeoning cannabis industry. Hershel has his finger on the pulse of the capital side of the industry, so this won’t be an episode you’ll want to miss.

Don’t sit back, lean forward and enjoy!

Hershel Gerson, CEO and Managing Director of Ello Capital

Hershel has over 20 years of success in Investment Banking, M&A and Private Equity. He has successfully advised and closed over 55 transactions for private equity and corporate clients with a total value exceeding $30 billion. His ability to advise across a broad range of strategic matters – including leveraged finance, mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, private placements, project finance, and general advisory assignments – has allowed him to build long-standing, trusted relationships with clients. He has previous deal experience across industry verticals that include retail and consumer, TMT, energy, real estate and healthcare.

Previously, Hershel led Macquarie Capital’s Consumer Coverage efforts focused on the food, beverage, H.P.C. and restaurant sectors. Prior, he led M&A efforts at Causeforce, bringing capital to consolidate the endurance event space with a focus on raising money for cancer research. He also held leadership roles at BNP Paribas as West Coast Team Leader and Credit Suisse as Head of West Coast Retail and Consumer coverage.

