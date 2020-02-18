Can CBD Help With Opioid Withdrawal? Johns Hopkins Researchers Aim To Find Out By Testing Epidiolex in This Context

More than 130 people a day lose their lives from opioid-connected drug overdose, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Because of these and similar devastating statistics that clearly depict the real status of the opioid epidemic in the country, more and more researchers are trying to find a solution, often turning to natural alternatives, including cannabis.

Recently, researchers from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore have announced a new study that should examine if CBD can help minimize opioid withdrawal symptoms.

“Based on preclinical research and emerging human research, cannabidiol (CBD; a major constituent of the cannabis plant) is a promising pharmacotherapy for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. Most recently, CBD decreased cue-induced craving and anxiety (two common withdrawal symptoms) among abstinent heroin-dependent individuals relative to placebo,” it was written in a detailed description of the study proposal.

Back in June 2018, Epidiolex, which is an oral formulation of plant-derived pure CBD, obtained the FDA approval for treating several forms of epilepsy.

The study that will test GW Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: GWPH) Epidiolex to find out if it can help with opioid withdrawal is scheduled to commence on April 1, and it will provide participants with both placebo dosing and active cannabidiol.

The researchers project the study will be completed at the end of the year.