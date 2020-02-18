Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Can CBD Help With Opioid Withdrawal? Johns Hopkins Researchers Aim To Find Out By Testing Epidiolex in This Context
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2020 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Can CBD Help With Opioid Withdrawal? Johns Hopkins Researchers Aim To Find Out By Testing Epidiolex in This Context

More than 130 people a day lose their lives from opioid-connected drug overdose, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Because of these and similar devastating statistics that clearly depict the real status of the opioid epidemic in the country, more and more researchers are trying to find a solution, often turning to natural alternatives, including cannabis.

Recently, researchers from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore have announced a new study that should examine if CBD can help minimize opioid withdrawal symptoms.

“Based on preclinical research and emerging human research, cannabidiol (CBD; a major constituent of the cannabis plant) is a promising pharmacotherapy for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. Most recently, CBD decreased cue-induced craving and anxiety (two common withdrawal symptoms) among abstinent heroin-dependent individuals relative to placebo,” it was written in a detailed description of the study proposal.

Back in June 2018, Epidiolex, which is an oral formulation of plant-derived pure CBD, obtained the FDA approval for treating several forms of epilepsy.

The study that will test GW Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: GWPH) Epidiolex to find out if it can help with opioid withdrawal is scheduled to commence on April 1, and it will provide participants with both placebo dosing and active cannabidiol.

The researchers project the study will be completed at the end of the year.

Posted-In: CBD Epidiolex Johns HopkinsCannabis News Health Care Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GWPH)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Corporate Turmoil, Mass Layoffs And Stocks In Red
This Company Was Surprisingly Named S&P Global's Most Sustainable Brand In Cannabis
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Assertio To Sell Opioid Pain Drug, Milestone Payment For Aduro, Myriad Genetics CEO Resigns
BofA Sees Blockbuster Sales Potential For GW Pharma's CBD Drug Epidiolex
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.45
-0.1045
- 1.59%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.27
-0.1366
- 0.83%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$335.84
-1.76
- 0.52%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.38
0.0338
+ 0.3%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga