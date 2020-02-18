Green Peak Innovations Expands Cannabis Retail To West Michigan: 'We Take A Measured Approach'

Recreational pot shops are opening outside the Michigan industry’s Ann Arbor epicenter. On Feb. 13, Green Peak Innovations opened its second adult-use store in the state with a White Cloud location.

“With proximity to Grand Rapids and an enthusiastic local community and government, we are thrilled to offer recreational products to customers throughout the area,” said Green Peak co-founder and CEO Jeff Radway.

Green Peak, a vertically integrated retailer of premium cannabis products, runs medical provisioning centers in Flint, Bay City, Newaygo and Nunica.

Only its Ann Arbor and White Cloud sites are licensed to sell recreational cannabis.

The Ann Arbor site has seen an influx of customers from Detroit to Indiana since launching adult-use sales in January, according to Green Peak. Its success inspired the cannabis company to plan additional dispensaries in Traverse City, Hazel Park and Lansing.

“We take a measured approach to putting our roots down, looking for communities that are interested in and excited about marijuana, as well as local government partners that are involved and willing to work hand-in-hand with us to ensure the business landscape is managed the right way,” Radway said.

Not all municipalities are open to cannabis operations, and some have opted out of state licensing. Demand in the state remains high, and Green Peak is bound to find willing takers.

Photo courtesy of Green Peak Innovations.