Harvest Health Opens Little Rock, Arkansas Medical Marijuana Dispensary
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2020 8:54am   Comments
Vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTC: HRVSF) announced that it has opened a cannabis dispensary in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Natural State Wellness Dispensary, the licensee, was examined and approved for starting operations by the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.

Harvest said it gained approval to run the facility as Harvest House of Cannabis from the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission.

The dispensary is Harvest's first operation in Arkansas.

"At Harvest, high-quality products and operational excellence are paramount, and we are committed to delivering exactly that to the qualified patients and caregivers of Arkansas," Harvest CEO Steve White said in a statement.

"We are eager to operate within the state's promising medical marijuana market and to be an integral part of its growth and success."

Harvest House of Cannabis, located at 900 S. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock, stocks 125 products covering a range of categories for qualified patients, the company said.

Harvest’s shares closed Friday’s market session 4.8% higher at $2.40 per share.

Posted-In: Natural State Wellness DispensaryCannabis News Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

