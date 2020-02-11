SXSW Cannabis And Hemp Pitch Contest: Meet 6 Companies That Made It To The Finals And Will Present In Texas

This year, SXSW 2020 will host a cannabis and hemp pitch contest for the first time ever.

Hosted by CanopyBoulder “Cannabis Jumpstart: A Business Showcase” will feature six cannabis, hemp or CBD companies presenting their businesses live, on stage, in front of a panel of cannabis experts and venture capitalists. Judges are:

Javier Hasse, Managing Director at Benzinga Cannabis.

Emily Paxhia, Managing Director at Poseidon Asset Management.

Matt Nordgren CEO of Arcadian Fund.

Organized by cannabis business accelerator, CanopyBoulder, these six teams will deliver 2-minute presentations to a live audience, followed by 5 minutes of Q&A from an esteemed panel of judges. The best presentation as determined by the judges will be announced at the end of the session and the winner will receive a free pass to SXSW 2021, along with a basket of other prizes.

Now for the six winners (drumroll, please):

Pineapple Express - Pineapple Express delivers legal, dependable and quality medicinal and recreational cannabis. They currently serve the California market.

- Pineapple Express delivers legal, dependable and quality medicinal and recreational cannabis. They currently serve the California market. Sana Packaging - Sana Packaging designs and develops cannabis packaging for a circular economy using 100% plant-based hemp plastic, 100% reclaimed ocean plastic, and other sustainable materials.

- Sana Packaging designs and develops cannabis packaging for a circular economy using 100% plant-based hemp plastic, 100% reclaimed ocean plastic, and other sustainable materials. Quim - Quim is a self-care line for humans with vaginas and humans without vaginas who love vaginas. We make plant-based vaginal health and sexual wellness products.

- Quim is a self-care line for humans with vaginas and humans without vaginas who love vaginas. We make plant-based vaginal health and sexual wellness products. Alt Thirty Six - Alt Thirty Six offers digital payments for cannabis by enabling consumers to seamlessly purchase cannabis products in-store and online.

- Alt Thirty Six offers digital payments for cannabis by enabling consumers to seamlessly purchase cannabis products in-store and online. Oppidan Wellness - Opiidan Wellness is a comprehensive hemp based product company specializing in Personalized Medicine.

- Opiidan Wellness is a comprehensive hemp based product company specializing in Personalized Medicine. Asia Horizon - Asia Horizon is the first western-backed company to obtain a permit to operate a processing facility in China to transform industrial hemp into CBD. In addition to being a low-cost producer of CBD for the global supply chain, they are also establishing distribution networks in China to sell North American CBD brands into the world's largest consumer market.

Image courtesy of SXSW.