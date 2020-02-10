Market Overview

CBD Of Denver Signs Reverse Merger Deal With Swiss Cannabis Company
Benzinga Cannabis  
February 10, 2020 3:41pm   Comments
By Jelena Martinovic.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD) a full-line CBD hemp oil company, said Friday it has signed an agreement with the Swiss company I'M Canabiz AG for a reverse merger.

The company sells Black Pearl CBD hemp products made with 100% organic, THC-free CBD and hemp oil.

The new Reef Friendly Sunscreen with CBD and 25% lip balm selling well, the company said.

CBD of Denver, Inc is the owner of CBD Social Network, which is dedicated to making a connection in the cannabis industry through sharing and learning.

I'M Canabiz, AG is oriented toward managing Swiss-based cannabis and hemp farms.

The company manages a cannabis farm with roughly $1 million in annual revenue.

CBD of Denver said it is looking forward to the distribution of its products in the European country and present Swiss products to the U.S. market.

 

