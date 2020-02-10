CBD Of Denver Signs Reverse Merger Deal With Swiss Cannabis Company
By Jelena Martinovic.
CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD) a full-line CBD hemp oil company, said Friday it has signed an agreement with the Swiss company I'M Canabiz AG for a reverse merger.
The company sells Black Pearl CBD hemp products made with 100% organic, THC-free CBD and hemp oil.
The new Reef Friendly Sunscreen with CBD and 25% lip balm selling well, the company said.
CBD of Denver, Inc is the owner of CBD Social Network, which is dedicated to making a connection in the cannabis industry through sharing and learning.
I'M Canabiz, AG is oriented toward managing Swiss-based cannabis and hemp farms.
The company manages a cannabis farm with roughly $1 million in annual revenue.
CBD of Denver said it is looking forward to the distribution of its products in the European country and present Swiss products to the U.S. market.
Posted-In: CBD CBD Social Network Hemp I'M Canabiz AGCannabis Eurozone Markets
